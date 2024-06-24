Bespoken Spirits Unveils "The Epic" in Lexington

Bespoken Spirits, Lexington's newest distillery, proudly presents "The Epic"— a Kentucky-only release.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoken Spirits invites you to experience the debut of "The Epic," a remarkable 114-proof Rye whiskey, finished with four different types of wood staves. The result is a complex spirit with notes of citrus peel, marshmallow, pumpernickel, and brown sugar. The palate is comprised of sweet hibiscus, honeydew, and stewed tomato, and leads into an epic finish of lemon sorbet and cacao. This innovative creation has already garnered the prestigious Best in Show award at the TAG Global Spirits Awards, exemplifying Bespoken Spirits' commitment to excellence and innovation in whiskey making.

The Epic

"We are thrilled to present our very first Distillery-only release to the public! This exceptional rye whiskey will be a standout feature for Bespoken throughout the fall bourbon festival season in Kentucky." said Scott Savage, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. "Our team has poured their passion and expertise into this release, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with the vibrant community of Lexington and the rest of Kentucky."

Launch Event Details

To celebrate the launch of "The Epic" Bespoken Spirits is hosting an event with free live music, bottle signing with Bespoken Master Distiller Jordan Spitzer, and entertainment:

Date: Friday, June 28th, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Greyline Station, 101 West Loudon Suite 136, Lexington, KY

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company revolutionizing the industry with its sustainable maturation process, backed by $2.6 million in seed funding from market leaders such as billionaire T.J. Rodgers and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Bespoken uses the same all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char that traditional distillers use, but thanks to a combination of inserting toasted micro staves and a proprietary process they have that tailors natural flavors from billions of possible combinations, they're able to produce premium quality products indfully while using less wood, water, time and energy required by traditional barrel aging. They have tested over 5,000 unique whiskey variations and have created a range of whiskey that has won over 200 medals in the past 3 years including ASCOT awards, American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits, and more.

For more information about Bespoken Spirits, please visit bespokenspirits.com.

Media Contact: James Monahan, [email protected], (917) 826-9449

SOURCE Bespoken Spirits