Bespoke's AI Chatbot Launches on the Tokyo Metro

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Inc. ("Bespoke"), creators of the world's first AI-powered chatbot developed specifically for travelers, announced today the official launch of "Bebot" for the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line ("Ginza Line") in Japan. Bebot is now available everywhere along the Ginza Line, which is one of the busiest routes for commuters and tourists alike and includes hubs like Shibuya, Ginza, Ueno and Asakusa. Users can easily connect with Bebot by scanning a QR code or connecting to a simple URL without downloading an app.

Chat for station facility info, transfer info, attractions nearby, directions and more. No additional downloads, available 24/7.

Nearly one million riders every day now have access to powerful navigation tools and local information along the entire Ginza Line. Whether on the train or waiting at the station, riders can receive real-time train status information, directions and recommendations for nearby tourist and cultural spots. Bebot also helps riders to find barrier-free facilities at stations and receive any transfer information. Foreign visitors can travel confidently with Bebot's help, who considers peak-times and any delays, thus also reducing overall congestion and managing crowds effectively for the operator.

Bebot maximizes the user engagement between a partner like the Ginza Line and a rider through its frictionless and easy-to-use platform. As a user interacts with Bebot, travelers discover local attractions, landmarks and stores that they would have otherwise missed, thereby driving in-market spend. By introducing and guiding travelers to lesser-known attractions along the Ginza line, hub traffic is spread across stations and attractions, alleviating the impact of over-tourism and increasing train safety and comfort for everyone. Partners that deploy Bebot benefit from deep traveler insights that reveal customer preferences, revenue opportunities and trend analytics.

"Whether travelers are just trying to catch a transfer at the platform or exploring Tokyo one station at a time, Bebot gives them the info they need right away," says Bespoke CEO Akemi Tsunagawa. "We developed our AI bot not just to guide travelers effectively but to help them to discover more and share with them the hospitality of a local friend in Japan."

As the year concludes and the adoption of Bebot continues to grow, opportunities are plentiful for Tokyo-based Bespoke. Now, with the country preparing for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics next summer, Bebot promises to be at the forefront in providing Japanese hospitality to visitors from around the world through its multilingual and easy-access user interface.

ABOUT BESPOKE

Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. Bespoke provides solutions to major airports, cities and transport authorities to aid in congestion management, emergency communication and driving in-market spend. Bespoke's customers include Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, JR East's Tokyo Station, the Mie Prefecture, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. As of Q1 2019, over 12 million travelers interact with Bespoke's Chatbot annually.

