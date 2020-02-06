Bespoke's AI Chatbot Provides Assistance During Current Coronavirus Pandemic

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Inc. ("Bespoke"), creators of the world's first AI-powered chatbot developed specifically for travelers, announced today the official launch of "Bebot", which informs and assists residents and travelers about the 2019 novel coronavirus. The designated chatbot can be easily accessed by anyone at http://bit.ly/coronavirus-bebot.

Bebot will provide information on what's happening with the virus, prevention methods, what to do when infected, updates on travel bans and contact information for government and health services.

With Bebot, users have immediate access to critical information about the coronavirus in English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese from any mobile device. Bebot shares health and virus-specific information, such as symptoms to look out for, preventative measures to take and treatment procedures. Additionally, Bebot shares the latest news about the outbreak, current statistical information like transmission rates and contact information to government agencies.

The government and health institutions engage and inform very early on through the Bebot platform with residents and travelers. This early engagement has a beneficial cascading effect in containing the future spread of the virus and mitigates the expansion of this pandemic. Bebot also helps in the early detection of virus hotspots and the distribution of a pandemic and makes those insights available to its government partners.

"When the devastating earthquake hit Japan on March 11, 2011, I was on the 20th floor of a high-rise. Monitors started falling, and as I hid under a desk, I tried calling my mother but the phone lines were down. Not knowing what would happen next, this became the longest 15 minutes of my life," says Bespoke's CEO Akemi Tsunagawa. "From my personal experiences of that disaster, I wanted to create a service that can assist people in the middle of any emergency. I empathize with people's fears and the need to receive immediate and accurate information wherever they are."

As the year begins with a dangerous pandemic, Bebot helps to address the concerns of residents and anxious visitors. As Japan is preparing for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics this summer, Bebot is at the forefront in providing Japanese hospitality and relevant emergency information to visitors from around the world through its multilingual and easy-access user interface.

For more information, please visit Bespoke on the web at https://www.be-spoke.io/ or email info@be-spoke.io.

ABOUT BESPOKE

Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. Bespoke provides solutions to major airports, cities and transport authorities to aid in congestion management, emergency communication and driving in-market spend. Bespoke's customers include the Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, the Tokyo Metro, JR East's Tokyo Station, the Mie Prefecture, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. As per January 2020, over 12 million travelers interact with Bespoke's Chatbot annually.

