Bespoke's Customer Engagement Chat Service 'Bebot' Launches at Vienna Airport

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vienna Airport and Bespoke Inc. are proud to announce the launch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot service Bebot in the Vienna AirportCity. Currently available at airports across the world, including Tokyo and Tampa, Bebot is fast becoming an essential travel partner for emergency communication to ensure the safety of commuters and tourists worldwide.

All visitors at the Vienna AirportCity will have instant access to Bebot, which provides real-time answers to user questions regarding COVID-19, facility information and gives users directions in the Vienna AirportCity. Bebot also helps gather user insights, enabling Vienna AirportCity to identify trends and opportunities for improvement at the airport. Bespoke has started a three-month test with Vienna Airport for Vienna AirportCity and look forward to implementing it afterward.

Bebot is available on mobile or desktop to any user of Vienna AirportCity's on-site Wi-Fi or widget installed on the website. There is no need to download an application or complete an account registration in order to use the service.

Bebot's language-understanding technology was customized to meet the accuracy needs of COVID and emergency use cases. The system helps passengers get immediate guidance on when COVID testing is needed and where it can be obtained at Vienna AirportCity and engage with users to provide answers to their questions and concerns during the pandemic. In addition, Bebot will provide Vienna AirportCity with a digital guidance system. The use of the digital guidance system, including AI, saves significant costs when compared to implementing an analog one and lays the foundation for future services to be based on it.

Users can then find their directions in the Vienna AirportCity easily. In addition, Bebot has the ability to disseminate the latest news and COVID-19 related updates to ensure all users have the most important information right in their hands. Users can ask questions such as "Can I get a PCR test at the airport if needed?", "Can I buy masks at the airport?", "Can I take the train to Vienna city centre?"

"We are thrilled to add Vienna AirportCity to our platform. Travelers across the world have told us how much they enjoy receiving instant and reliable information, and we are excited to make Bebot available in Europe for the first time," says Akemi Tsunagawa, Bespoke's founder and CEO.

Bebot, known as Japan's first travel chatbot, has been developed using AI built in-house by Bespoke Inc. First released in Japan in April 2016, Bebot is a customizable chatbot that allows businesses and establishments to provide real-time solutions and engagement with users and partners that can assist in a wide range of issues, from crisis management to driving in-market spend, as well as ensuring users have all the correct information in their hands.

With the launch of Bebot across airports and governments, the use of AI technology by residents and travelers is set to significantly expand from Japan across the globe.

About Vienna AirportCity

Let your business take off at the Vienna Airport business site. You will find modern offices in the direct vicinity of the terminal building at the Vienna Airport Office Park. Make use of the competitive advantages of the Cargo Centre Vienna, a high-tech logistics and freight handling centre. And all this just 20 minutes away from Vienna city centre.

About Bespoke Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is the world's leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the travel and tourism industry. Bespoke provides solutions to major airports, cities and transport authorities to aid in congestion management, emergency communication and driving in-market spend. Bespoke's partners include the Narita International Airport, Sendai International Airport, Tokyo Metro, JR East's Tokyo Station, Mie Prefecture, Holiday Inn and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts. Bespoke has also developed a chatbot to combat the current coronavirus pandemic for use in Japan and globally. As of January 2020, over 12 million travelers interact with Bespoke's Chatbot annually.

For more information, please visit Bespoke on the web at https://www.be-spoke.io/ or email [email protected].

