Bess Power Corporation Awarded As 2023's Top Company In US for Utility-Scale Energy Storage

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bess Power Corporation ("BESS Power" or "Corporation") has been honored as top company of 2023 in the utility-scale energy storage space in the U.S., for being at the forefront of tackling customer challenges.

The award is given by the influential U.S. industry magazine "Energy Business Review," which dedicated its November Special Edition cover story to BESS Power, delving into the reality of the Corporation with an in-depth interview with the management team.

View PDF Top Company In The Utility-Scale Energy Storage Space 2023 View PDF Top company in the Utility-scale Energy Storage space that is at the forefront of tackling customer challenges

The interview, in which CEO Pandelis Vassilakakis, Managing Director Matteo Bellisomi, COO Philip Herman, Head of Development and Strategy Daven Mehta, and Vice President Radhika Mehta Kirpalani spoke, goes into detail on development strategies and future goals. It highlights the diverse expertise within the Corporation and the strong motivation that drives "BESS Power to be one of the most successful developers in the BESS field in the U.S.," as quoted by CEO Pandelis Vassilakakis.

BESS Power plans to finalize a 2.4 GW pipeline of stand-alone BESS projects in early 2024, and is already half-way there with projects in New Mexico, Tennessee, Utah amongst others, including one of the largest Battery Energy Storage System project in the state of Texas. Daven Mehta, Head of Development and Strategy at BESS Power, reflecting on the Corporation's One-Year Anniversary, said: "We are not claiming to be the largest company in the world, but we are one of the best that brings value to all the stakeholders. We create a legacy for them to thrive."

This accolade caps off an impressive year for BESS Power, which was founded in November 2022, with the mission to foster a green-energy economy through smarter and efficient energy storage solutions.

The full article is available and can be accessed digitally at this link: https://www.energybusinessreview.com/bess-power-corporation

Or via this link for the digital magazine: https://www.energybusinessreview.com/magazines/November2023/Utility_Scale_Energy_Storage/?digitalmagazine

For more information, please visit www.besspowercorp.com.

For media and corporate inquiries, please contact Radhika Mehta at [email protected].

About BESS Power Corporation

BESS Power Corporation is a leading greenfield utility-scale energy storage center developer with a primary focus on BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) projects across the United States. Established with Redelfi Group, Altea Green Power and Elio Energy Group LLC, BESS Power Corporation is manufacturer independent, providing best-in-class energy storage solutions that are catered to achieve project-specific objectives. The combination of these key market players brings a wealth of financial capabilities and technical expertise in the bourgeoning energy market.

About Energy Business Review

Energy Business Review is a print and online magazine that provides readers with a 360-degree view of the energy ecosystem. The magazine covers the energy community, including utilities, power, electricity and renewable energy, from the upstream, midstream and downstream perspectives.

