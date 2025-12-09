Bessemer Investors Invests in Xanitos

Partnership with Healthcare Cleaning Specialist Establishes New Platform for Bessemer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bessemer Investors, LLC ("Bessemer"), a New York-based investment firm, announced today that it has completed a significant investment in Xanitos, Inc. ("Xanitos" or the "Company"), a specialized provider of healthcare cleaning and complementary support services to hospitals and ambulatory care settings across the United States. Bessemer is partnering with Xanitos' existing management team, including CEO Dave Crothall, who will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Xanitos provides environmental services, patient transport, patient observation, and other support services in hospitals and ambulatory care settings. Xanitos leverages industry-leading technology, such as its patented XRO® System and proprietary AI-backed software suite XanApps®, and more than 3,700 mission-driven team members, to deliver consistent, high-quality services to leading health systems across the United States. Xanitos' services are critical to ensuring a cleaner and safer environment in complex treatment settings, reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections and enhancing patient satisfaction with the ultimate outcome of helping save lives.

Andrew Mendelsohn, Managing Director at Bessemer, said, "We are excited to partner with Xanitos and help build on its impressive track record of growth. The Company's service-first culture and differentiated cleaning technology have earned it a reputation as a trusted partner to leading health systems nationwide. We look forward to supporting Dave and the entire Xanitos team as they continue executing on the Company's strategic plan."

"Since our founding, Xanitos has been dedicated to creating safer, cleaner environments for patients and frontline healthcare workers while forging long-term partnerships with health systems," said Dave Crothall. "We are delighted to partner with Bessemer to continue advancing that mission with the same commitment to our customers and employees that has defined our success. Together, we see tremendous opportunity to expand our presence in both hospital and ambulatory care settings while preserving our culture of quality and integrity."

Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Xanitos. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Bessemer Investors, while Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel. MidCap Financial and Stellus Capital Management provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Xanitos

Headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, Xanitos is a specialized provider of environmental services, patient transport, patient observation, and linen services nationwide to hospitals and other ambulatory care settings. Xanitos is differentiated by its XRO® System, which removes dirt, dust, and pathogens from the hospital, creating a cleaner and safer environment. As a quality- and service-oriented company, Xanitos continues to apply the same principles of retaining and growing its team to retaining and growing its hospital partnerships. Xanitos' passion is helping to save lives and partnering with client hospitals to deliver the best possible environment of care for patients, visitors, and healthcare teams. For further information, please visit https://www.xanitos.com.

About Bessemer Investors

Bessemer Investors is a New York-based investment firm focused on partnering with middle market businesses to support growth and enhance value creation. Bessemer differentiates itself by combining a long-term, flexible capital base with a team of experienced private equity professionals. This approach offers unique solutions to Bessemer's partners and the flexibility to maximize long-term value. For further information, please visit https://www.bessemerinvestors.com.

