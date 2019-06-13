Bessemer Venture Partners leads USD $13 Million Series A for Traction Guest to accelerate the global expansion of enterprise visitor management

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Traction Guest, a global leader in cloud-based solutions for enterprise visitor management, announces the completion of a USD $13 million Series A financing round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from existing investor Salesforce Ventures and other private investors. The funding will further accelerate Traction Guest's expansion that follows year-over-year rapid revenue and employee growth of over 200%.



Bessemer is known for supporting some of the world's most successful enterprise SaaS brands, including Box, DocuSign, and LifeLock.



"Traction Guest has developed a platform that is mission critical to the operations of global organizations. It is designed to solve complex security, compliance and data challenges that we expect will become table stakes in the enterprise," said Brian Feinstein, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Bessemer has been involved with hundreds of successful software companies that define new markets. We expect Traction Guest will follow in their footsteps and come to lead the enterprise visitor management market."



Fueled by its innovation and unique culture, Traction Guest will use the investment to expand the team to drive enterprise standardization and capitalize on the growing demand worldwide.



"We're focused on taking visitor management beyond the lobby to create a connected, secure enterprise," said Keith Metcalfe, CEO at Traction Guest. "Customers are choosing Traction Guest because of our unmatched customization, security and scalability. We're committed to investing in the best technology and talent to build a platform that helps enterprises protect their people and data."



About Traction Guest

Traction Guest, the leader in enterprise visitor management, empowers businesses across five continents and dozens of industries to make hosting visitors effortless, memorable and safe. Today, global brands like Netflix, DocuSign and Thermo Fisher rely on the highly customizable platform to deliver unparalleled security and an intuitive visit experience across multiple entry points. Traction Guest was incubated by Traction on Demand and is backed by investors that include Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. https://tractionguest.com/



About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 15 partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. For more information, please visit www.bvp.com.



Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

