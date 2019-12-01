Best 4K TV Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Sony, Sharp, Samsung, Vizio & LG Ultra HD TV Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Save on 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch smart TV savings for shoppers
Dec 01, 2019, 21:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best 4K TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Walk have identified the top Cyber Monday LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp and Samsung 4K TV deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best 4K TV deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of 4K Ultra HD & HDR TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling TCL, LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung, LG, Toshiba, 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 43 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp & more
- Save up to 28% on a wide range of 4K TV models at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 57% on LG 4K TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 62% on best-selling Sony 4K TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of Vizio smart TVs & sound bars at Walmart
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of TCL Roku Smart TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 33% on Sharp 4K & Smart TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $300 on best-selling 55-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 58% on top-rated 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on 4K HDR TVs at Amazon
More TV deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of Smart TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $600 on a wide range of smart TVs at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A HDR TV delivers an even higher level of picture quality than an average 4K television. The 65 inch Samsung Q90 offers incredible HDR performance while the 55 inch LG C9 OLED55C9 comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos. Brands such as Panasonic and Sharp have an extensive smart TV selection of their own too.
Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Retailers maximize the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by stretching their online deals until Cyber Monday, typically offering new products with comparable or better discounts than on Black Friday.
In 2018, Cyber Monday generated a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics. For more deals check this list of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.
