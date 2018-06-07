Best 4th Of July Ever: Freedom Fest At Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Saluting America's heroes, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess will host an air show with the Falcon Warbirds on July 4, where 30 vintage military aircraft from World War II, Korea and Vietnam will fly over the resort, piloted by retired veterans. The air show concludes with a military parachutist from the All Veterans Parachute Team soaring through the skies and landing with American and military flags. Miniature flags will be provided to guests on the ground to cheer on the crews. At the Trailblazers Kids Club, veterans will meet with kid campers.

Revelers can dance and celebrate with live music under the stars on the Princess Lagoon Lawn at the Freedom Fest concerts. A different band is featured each evening, July 2-4, including '80s music from the Spazmatics, a Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk and a Michael Jackson tribute band, MJ Live, with pre-shows by Grammy award-winning Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Complete with a patriotic introduction and fireworks intermission, the concerts are complimentary for overnight guests or those dining in La Hacienda, Bourbon Steak, Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar or Ironwood American Kitchen.

Celebrating America, poolside is also the place to be. Sunset Beach is the resort's newest and largest pool with 830 tons of cool, sugar white sand, glamorous cabanas, swimming mermaids and sudsy new foam parties at the splash pad. At the Sonoran Splash pool complex, families can have a ball racing down 200-foot waterslides, while the Fun Team is on deck leading games with music from DJ Splash. Red, white and blue frozen drinks and watermelon eating contests round-out the fun. At night, the Sonoran Splash pool transforms into the H2/Glow Party, with fog, lasers and LED hula hoopers.

Around the resort, the Princess' new Instagram Concierge offers tips for taking the best pics, guiding guests to any of six new summer art installations featuring giant popsicles, a "Catch of the Day" fishing display at the lagoons, an enormous Adirondack chair and a "Best. Summer. Ever." mural, to name a few.

The summer's popular "Best. Summer. Ever." vacation package includes a $50 daily resort credit that can be applied toward spa or dining, and a 20-minute session with the resort's new Instagram Concierge. This vacation package starts from $179, plus taxes, parking and a daily resort fee.

The 4th of July Freedom Fest VIP Gold Package offers a more exclusive experience and is ideal for couples. This package includes luxury accommodations in the newly renovated Fairmont Gold Junior Suites, along with a patriotic welcome amenity, personalized bath products, complimentary daily breakfast and afternoon hors d'oeuvres in the Fairmont Gold Lounge, reserved VIP seating at the Freedom Fest concerts, complimentary access to Well & Being Spa and self-parking. This package is offered July 2-4, 2018 and starts from $379 per night plus taxes and daily resort fee.

A portion of the proceeds from Fairmont's 4th of July Freedom Fest will benefit Friends of Freedom, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, active duty service members and their families

For reservations, please call (480) 585-4848, toll-free at (866) 540-4495 or visit scottsdaleprincess.com. The resort is located at 7575 East Princess Drive in Scottsdale, Ariz.

