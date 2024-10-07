Best 5 industry-leading features, Thermal Master Introduces $200 Phone Thermal Camera

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the introduction of the first mobile phone thermal camera, thermal imaging technology has become more accessible. As consumer demands grow, innovative companies and savvy customers started asking about how to make thermal imagers lighter and more functional. Thermal Master, a leader in mobile thermal imaging, responded with the P2, the world's 2nd smallest thermal imaging camera. It is a compact device weighing only 10g, while at the same time is packed with advanced features and leads the industry in core performance.

ThermalMaster P2 Thermal Camera for Phone

Comparison Table: P2 VS Competitor

Model P2 Competitor Price $199 $399 IR Resolution 256×192 160×120 Super IR Resolution 512×384 160×120 Temp Range -4℉ to 1112℉ -4℉ to 752℉ Temp Accuracy ±1.5℃ ±3℃ 15X Zoom √ × Battery Life 5-7 hours Approximately 1 hour Professional Analysis Free Charging Frame Rate 25Hz 8.7Hz NETD 40mK 70mK Palette 12 Palettes 9 Palettes Image Modes Infrared, Visual Infrared, Visual, MSX Weight 10g 36.5 g Size 31 × 23 × 10mm 68 × 34 × 14 mm

Some of the key features of ThermalMaster's P2 include:

1. High-Resolution Images: 512×384 Super Resolution

With 256×192 infrared pixels, the P2 delivers sharp images. On top of this, activating X³ Super-Resolution enhances the resolution to 512×384, providing clear, detailed visuals. The precision allows users to see minute components, like those on circuit boards or other electronic surfaces.

2. Precise Temperature Measurements with ±1.5°C Accuracy

Unlike many thermal imagers with a 3°C accuracy range, the P2 offers double the precision at ±1.5°C. ThermalMASTER P2 is equipped with the exclusive IQ+ high-precision temperature measurement algorithm, which condenses the temperature measurement technology of those high-end thermal imaging cameras that cost thousands of dollars in the past into this 10g camera. This level of accuracy makes it a reliable tool for professional testing in research and industrial applications.

3. Wide Temperature Range: -4°F to 1112°F

Thermal Master P2 has a temperature range of -4°F to 1112°F, the broad range of temperature measurement makes the P2 versatile, covering a variety of scenarios including household inspections, leak detection, electrical diagnostics and engine testing.

4. 15X Zoom for Detailed Viewing

The P2's digital zoom allows for close-up inspections by simply sliding two fingers across its interactive screen.

5. Low Power Consumption of 0.3W

The P2 is highly energy-efficient. The camera consumes a mere 0.3W. Its compact design includes eco-friendly packaging and an alloy casing. For example, when paired with a Samsung Note20, the thermal camera can operate for over 6 hours, outlasting many competitors.

The P2 also supports connections to computers and tablets, enabling real-time analysis and detailed temperature measurement through free professional software.

Weighing just 10g and measuring 31 × 23 × 10mm, the P2 is portable and integrates smoothly with mobile devices. Its small size and minimal weight do not compromise its capabilities. The P2 offers a highly functional, compact thermal imaging experience in a sleek transparent case. It's an exciting innovation in thermal imaging technology for professionals, enthusiasts and explorers.

And the final surprise: the Thermal Master P2 comes with a nifty clear case that just so happens to hang from your car keys, making it a festive gift for tech enthusiasts who like to explore.

ThermalMaster P2 will be on market on 15th October, visit thermalmasters.com to learn more about the ThermalMaster P2 features and use case possibilities.

