NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers, an independent research group known for data-driven evaluations of software tools and digital services, has named QuickBooks the top choice for freelancers and entrepreneurs in its annual review of accounting platforms for self-employed professionals. The recognition follows a detailed assessment of financial management features, tax reporting accuracy, automation performance, and overall usability based on real-world scenarios and user needs.

Best Accounting Software for Self-Employed:

QuickBooks - With its organized interface, reliable automation, and tax-focused capabilities, QuickBooks delivers the efficiency and accuracy every self-employed professional needs.

This announcement comes at a key moment as self-employment continues to rise across the United States. Growth in freelance work, gig economy participation, and small-scale entrepreneurship has increased demand for accounting software that handles complex financial tasks with clarity and consistency. Expert Consumers reports that many self-employed users now prioritize tools that automate bookkeeping, simplify tax preparation, and provide real-time insights needed to manage multiple income sources.

What Is QuickBooks and Why Does It Matter to Self-Employed Professionals in 2025

QuickBooks is an accounting platform built to help solo business owners track income, organize expenses, manage invoices, and prepare for taxes throughout the year. Expert Consumers highlighted that the platform's 2025 edition offers expanded automation features that streamline daily financial tasks, which is an important advantage for individuals managing their business without dedicated accounting support.

The evaluation found that QuickBooks provides structure for users who work across digital platforms, multiple clients, and variable income streams. The centralized dashboard offers a clear overview of financial activity that supports more informed decisions about cash flow, spending, and tax planning. The review emphasized that these capabilities align with the most common needs identified among freelancers, consultants, creatives, and independent contractors.

How QuickBooks Automates Financial Tasks for Improved Accuracy

Expert Consumers' report notes that automation has become a priority feature for many self-employed professionals in 2025. QuickBooks received high marks for its ability to connect directly to bank accounts and automatically import transactions, which reduces manual entry and helps prevent errors.

Automation tools inside QuickBooks categorize expenses based on historical behavior, update spending patterns in real time, and generate financial summaries without additional user input. Key functions such as recurring invoices, overdue payment reminders, and mileage tracking are also automated. Expert Consumers highlighted that these efficiencies address a major challenge for self-employed individuals who often balance administrative duties with revenue-generating work.

According to the review, QuickBooks' automation capabilities contribute to greater accuracy during tax season because expenses and income are already organized. This reduces the risk of missing important deductions or entering inconsistent records.

How QuickBooks Supports Tax Preparation for the Self-Employed

A major area of evaluation focused on tax readiness. QuickBooks' built-in tools estimate quarterly taxes based on real-time financial activity. Expert Consumers reports that this feature helps users anticipate tax obligations and plan for payments throughout the year.

The platform also tracks potential deductions, which include mileage, home office expenses, and business-related purchases. These categories are updated automatically as receipts and transactions are added. QuickBooks then compiles the data into year-end tax summaries that can be used for filing or shared with tax professionals.

Expert Consumers stated that the tax support features are aligned with the needs of freelancers who often face irregular income and complex deduction requirements. The panel found that QuickBooks reduces uncertainty and improves transparency by offering consistent, real-time tracking of obligations.

What Features Position QuickBooks as the Leading Choice

Expert Consumers identified several factors that contributed to QuickBooks receiving the top placement for 2025:

Comprehensive income and expense tracking

QuickBooks consolidates all financial activity into one account, which helps users understand patterns in revenue and spending. The platform presents these details in clear, organized views that reduce confusion.

QuickBooks consolidates all financial activity into one account, which helps users understand patterns in revenue and spending. The platform presents these details in clear, organized views that reduce confusion. Real-time financial reports

Profit and loss statements, cash flow summaries, and spending breakdowns are generated automatically. These reports support better decision-making for freelancers who need fast access to performance data.

Profit and loss statements, cash flow summaries, and spending breakdowns are generated automatically. These reports support better decision-making for freelancers who need fast access to performance data. Invoice monitoring

QuickBooks allows the creation of professional invoices and tracks their status, including when they are viewed or paid. This visibility supports more consistent cash flow management.

QuickBooks allows the creation of professional invoices and tracks their status, including when they are viewed or paid. This visibility supports more consistent cash flow management. Mobile accessibility

The platform's mobile-friendly dashboard allows users to send invoices, categorize expenses, and check reports from any location. This flexibility supports freelancers who often work on the go.

The platform's mobile-friendly dashboard allows users to send invoices, categorize expenses, and check reports from any location. This flexibility supports freelancers who often work on the go. Receipt and mileage capture

The review highlighted QuickBooks' built-in tools for digitizing receipts and logging mileage automatically. These features reduce paperwork and streamline documentation for tax purposes.

Expert Consumers' evaluation emphasized that QuickBooks delivers reliable functionality in the areas most requested by self-employed users. The selection process prioritized practicality, accuracy, and the ability to integrate financial tasks into a single system.

Industry Context and Why This Recognition Matters in 2025

The latest review arrives during a period of sustained expansion in independent work. More individuals are choosing freelance careers and business ownership, which increases the need for tools that simplify financial responsibilities. Many users seek solutions that reduce time spent on bookkeeping while ensuring compliance with evolving tax regulations.

Expert Consumers stated that QuickBooks addresses these needs by providing automation and real-time financial insight that helps users stay organized throughout the year. The platform's ability to support complex income structures and varied business models contributed significantly to its ranking.

The recognition also reflects broader trends in digital accounting, where accuracy, mobility, and automation have become essential to users who operate without administrative support staff. Expert Consumers notes that these trends made QuickBooks an appropriate fit for the evolving landscape of self-employment.

Conclusion

Expert Consumers named QuickBooks the top accounting software for self-employed professionals in 2025 based on its automation capabilities, tax support tools, financial reporting accuracy, and ability to centralize essential tasks in one system. The review found that QuickBooks delivers meaningful value to freelancers and entrepreneurs seeking reliable financial management throughout the year.

The full review can be read at the Expert Consumers website .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org