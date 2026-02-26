NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Consumer365 explores the evolving needs of self-employed professionals in the United Kingdom and examines accounting software designed to support financial administration and compliance. Sage is highlighted as a recognised provider offering tools aimed at helping independent workers manage bookkeeping, tax preparation, and digital reporting responsibilities.

Self-employed professionals increasingly face expanding administrative duties alongside their core work. Financial record keeping, tax preparation, and regulatory compliance now require consistent attention as HMRC continues the rollout of Making Tax Digital. Accounting software is becoming an essential part of daily operations, helping individuals manage records more efficiently and prepare for ongoing changes in digital tax reporting.

Best Accounting Software for Self-Employed in the UK

Sage - Simplify bookkeeping, track income and expenses, and stay compliant with Making Tax Digital using Sage, a cloud-based accounting solution trusted by self-employed professionals across the UK for reliable financial management.

Why Digital Accounting Is Becoming Essential

The transition toward digital tax reporting is reshaping how self-employed professionals manage their finances. Many individuals handle accounting themselves without dedicated finance teams, which makes ease of use and compliance features particularly important.

The report explains that digital accounting tools help simplify tasks that were previously handled through spreadsheets or manual processes. This shift is encouraging professionals to adopt software that supports digital record keeping and regular reporting.

Key drivers behind the move to digital accounting include:

The need to maintain accurate digital records for income and expenses

The requirement to submit regular updates through compatible software

The growing complexity of tax reporting responsibilities

The demand for tools that reduce manual data entry and repetitive tasks

These developments highlight the increasing role of accounting software in day-to-day business management.

Core Accounting Needs for Self-Employed Professionals

The report outlines the most common accounting challenges faced by self-employed workers. Software must balance affordability, simplicity, and compliance with UK tax rules.

Essential needs include:

Compliance with HMRC regulations and digital record keeping

Support for Self Assessment and preparation of tax return figures

Automation that reduces time spent on bookkeeping tasks

Clear visibility of income, expenses, and cash flow

Easy collaboration with accountants and advisers

These requirements reflect the growing importance of reliable accounting tools for individuals who manage their own finances.

Sage Features Highlighted in the Report

In the middle of the analysis, Consumer365 details the features included in Sage's self-employed accounting software . Sage's tools focus on simplifying bookkeeping and supporting tax preparation while reducing administrative workload.

Key features described in the report include:

Automatic bank feeds that import transactions into the software

Digital receipt capture for storing expense records

Automated categorisation of transactions using AI technology

Secure digital record keeping in a single platform

Generation of SA103 Self Assessment forms from recorded data

Compatibility with Making Tax Digital requirements

Invoicing tools for creating and sending sales invoices

Mobile app access for managing finances remotely

Collaboration tools that allow accountants to view financial data

Access to chat support and learning resources

These features are designed to support everyday financial management while helping users prepare for ongoing changes in tax reporting.

Practical Benefits for Self-Employed Users

The report notes that accounting software offers benefits that go beyond compliance. Automation helps reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and supports better organisation throughout the year.

Self-employed professionals may benefit from:

Reduced stress during tax preparation due to organised records

Improved visibility into business performance and cash flow

Continuous tracking of income and expenses

Remote access to financial data through cloud and mobile tools

Easier collaboration with accountants when needed

Maintaining accurate records throughout the year can help individuals avoid last-minute reporting pressure and stay prepared for tax obligations.

Preparing for the Future of Digital Tax Reporting

Making Tax Digital continues to reshape the UK tax landscape. The move toward regular digital submissions aims to improve reporting accuracy and reduce the pressure associated with annual filing.

Accounting software now plays a central role in helping self-employed professionals maintain digital records and manage ongoing reporting responsibilities. Adopting compatible tools early can help individuals adjust to new requirements while maintaining organised financial systems.

The report concludes that reliable accounting software like Sage is becoming a practical necessity for independent professionals who want to manage finances efficiently and meet compliance expectations. The full article is available at Consumer365.org .

About Sage

Sage is a global software company that provides integrated accounting, payroll, HR, and payment solutions to millions of small and medium sized businesses worldwide. The company began in the United Kingdom as a small startup and expanded into an international provider, with over 11,000 employees supporting customers in more than 20 countries. Sage's solutions help businesses manage financial and operational processes, offering cloud and mobile access, automated features, and tools built for everyday financial management. The company's software is designed to help organisations streamline workflows, maintain accurate records, and make timely business decisions through secure digital platforms.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

