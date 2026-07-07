NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are using AI tools across a growing range of creative tasks, from image editing and video production to content creation and campaign development, and Expert Consumers has recognized CapCut as a top choice for small business marketing and content teams. As marketing teams manage more channels and content formats, platforms that bring multiple creative functions into one workflow are attracting interest from businesses looking to simplify production processes.

Best AI Creative Tools for Small Businesses

Seedance 2.0 - an AI video generator that helps create high-quality videos from text prompts or images for marketing, social media, and promotional content.

an AI video generator that helps create high-quality videos from text prompts or images for marketing, social media, and promotional content. GPT Image 2 - an AI image generation model designed to produce high-quality visuals from text prompts for branding, advertising, and creative projects.

Following a review of AI-powered creative platforms available in 2026, Expert Consumers highlighted CapCut for its ability to combine multiple creative tools into a single platform, helping small businesses streamline workflows and reduce reliance on separate software solutions. This recognition fits with the growing preference for integrated AI systems that help teams produce content more efficiently, collaborate more easily, and maintain consistency across marketing campaigns.

What Makes AI Creative Tools Useful for Small Businesses?

Content production often requires a mix of skills and software. Marketing teams may need to create videos, edit images, develop social media assets, produce music, and prepare campaign materials across several platforms.

AI-powered tools can help reduce the time required for these tasks by automating editing processes and generating creative assets from text prompts, images, and other inputs.

For small businesses with limited resources, this can support:

Faster content production

Easier adaptation of content for different channels

Reduced reliance on multiple software subscriptions

More consistent creative output across campaigns

CapCut's expanding collection of AI tools addresses many of these requirements within a single platform.

How Does CapCut Support Visual Content Creation?

Visual content remains a major part of digital marketing, particularly across social media, e-commerce, and advertising channels.

CapCut includes several AI-powered image tools designed to simplify creative workflows. Among them is GPT Image 2, which lets users generate images from text prompts, revise existing visuals, and apply targeted edits through natural-language instructions. The tool supports both image creation and image modification within the same workflow.

The platform also offers Seedream-powered image generation tools that can create new visual assets from text prompts, helping teams produce campaign graphics, promotional images, and creative concepts without requiring advanced design expertise.

Additional visual editing features include:

AI Image Extender for expanding image borders and adapting content to different aspect ratios

for expanding image borders and adapting content to different aspect ratios Remove Background tools for isolating subjects and replacing backgrounds

for isolating subjects and replacing backgrounds Photo-to-3D functionality for creating more immersive visual assets

Why Are AI Video Tools Becoming More Important?

Video is still one of the most widely used content formats across digital marketing channels. Producing video content, however, often requires significant time and technical expertise.

CapCut's Seedance 2.0 video generation technology allows users to create videos from text prompts or images. The system supports character consistency, smooth motion, and multiple creative styles while making video production accessible to both beginners and experienced creators.

For small businesses producing promotional content, educational videos, product demonstrations, and social media campaigns, AI-assisted video generation can help shorten production timelines while expanding creative options.

What About Audio and Music Creation?

Audio production can present another challenge for small teams, particularly when creating original content for video campaigns.

CapCut's Seedmusic tool adds AI-generated music creation to the platform's creative toolkit. This allows businesses to produce custom music tracks that can be used across video projects and marketing content without relying solely on external audio libraries.

By bringing image, video, and music creation into one ecosystem, CapCut provides a unified environment for multimedia content development.

How Can Small Businesses Benefit From an Integrated Creative Workflow?

One challenge many organizations face is managing multiple tools for different creative tasks. Switching between separate applications for image editing, video production, audio creation, and design work can add complexity to the production process.

CapCut brings together several AI-powered creative functions within a single platform, including:

AI image generation

AI video generation

Background removal

Image expansion and resizing

Music generation

Photo-to-3D conversion

Image editing through natural-language prompts

This approach can help teams manage creative projects more efficiently while maintaining consistency across content formats.

Expert Consumers' Findings

Expert Consumers' review found that CapCut offers a wide range of AI-powered creative tools suitable for small businesses managing marketing, content creation, and digital campaigns.

With support for image generation, video production, audio creation, editing, and design workflows, the platform provides a practical option for organizations looking to produce professional-quality content through a single creative environment. As AI-assisted content production continues to expand across business marketing activities, CapCut remains a platform many small teams are adding to their creative toolkit.

For a more in-depth analysis, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About CapCut

CapCut is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform designed to make high-quality video creation accessible across devices. The platform supports creators, businesses, and everyday users with tools for video editing, AI video generation, captions, templates, audio, and visual editing. CapCut is available across mobile, web, desktop, and iPad experiences, helping users create, edit, and prepare video content for social media, marketing, education, and personal projects.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org