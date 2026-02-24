NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to accelerate the early stages of building an online presence, and a new report from Expert Consumers highlights how AI-powered naming tools are becoming part of the standard digital launch workflow. The publication has named Network Solutions as a leading AI domain name generator for businesses, reflecting rising demand for tools that simplify domain discovery and streamline the path from idea to registration.

The recognition arrives during a period of growing reliance on automation for digital branding tasks. Organizations launching websites often face early challenges such as brainstorming brand names, verifying availability, and securing domains quickly. AI tools designed to generate domain suggestions based on keywords and business descriptions are gaining attention as companies seek faster and more structured approaches to these steps.

This press release outlines what the recognition means, how the AI domain generator works, and why the role of AI in domain discovery continues to grow.

Growing reliance on AI for domain naming

The process of choosing a domain name has shifted significantly over the past decade. Businesses once relied primarily on manual brainstorming and repeated availability checks. Today, AI tools can generate large volumes of domain ideas in seconds while simultaneously checking availability across multiple domain extensions.

Several trends are contributing to this shift:

Rising competition for short and memorable domain names

Increasing demand for faster website launch timelines

Expansion of available domain extensions beyond traditional options

Greater focus on brand protection and securing multiple domain variations

As organizations expand digital operations, the ability to quickly identify available domains has become a practical priority rather than a secondary task.

Network Solutions and its AI domain focus

Network Solutions has a long history in the domain industry, having been founded in 1979 and becoming the world's first domain registrar. Over time, the company has expanded into website hosting, email services, marketing tools, and security solutions that support businesses building an online presence.

Within this wider platform, the AI domain name generator is positioned as an entry point for businesses beginning the naming process. The tool allows users to input keywords or short descriptions and receive domain suggestions automatically. Users can then move directly from idea generation to domain registration within the same workflow.

This integrated approach reflects a shift toward platforms that connect discovery, registration, and early website setup into a single process rather than separate steps.

Key capabilities of the AI domain name generator

The AI domain generator focuses on automation, filtering, and integration with registration tools. Several features highlighted in the recognition include:

Keyword driven suggestions

Users can enter words, phrases, or business descriptions to receive domain name ideas. More descriptive inputs typically result in more relevant suggestions. The system generates results instantly, reducing the need for manual brainstorming.

Search across multiple domain extensions

The tool explores combinations across many top level domains. This increases the likelihood of identifying available names aligned with brand or industry requirements.

Filtering and refinement options

Built-in filters allow users to narrow results based on extension preferences, character length, or required keywords. These filters help match naming suggestions to branding requirements.

Workflow from idea to registration

Once a suitable domain is identified, users can move directly to registration and setup. This reduces the gap between discovery and purchase.

Support for domain portfolio planning

Businesses can identify additional domain variations for brand protection or future expansion.

Midway through the analysis, Expert Consumers highlighted how these features reflect the growing importance of integrated workflows that connect ideation with practical implementation.

Practical benefits for businesses

AI driven domain discovery offers several operational advantages for organizations launching or expanding their digital presence.

Faster domain discovery

Automation allows businesses to generate many potential domain names quickly, helping accelerate website launch timelines.

Access to multiple extensions

Network Solutions provides access to a wide range of domain extensions including .com, .net, .org, .co, .online, and .us. Selecting the right extension can help communicate a business purpose and build trust with customers.

Integration with website tools

The platform includes free applications available to anyone who registers a domain. Users do not need to build a full website to access these tools, allowing them to manage their online identity from day one. Features include AI generated coming soon pages and related website tools that support an early digital presence immediately after domain registration.

Security and privacy options

Domain Privacy and Domain Security add ons are available to help protect personal information and reduce the risk of unauthorized domain changes.

Free Apps Included With Every Domain

In addition to its AI domain name generator and registration services, Network Solutions provides a suite of free applications to anyone who registers a domain. Access to these tools does not require building a full website, allowing customers to begin managing their online identity from day one.

These applications are designed to support early stage visibility, customer engagement, and marketing coordination. The tools include:

Coming Soon Page

Launch a simple AI generated coming soon page while preparing a full website. An optional contact form can be activated to collect visitor information, which feeds directly into the Customers App.

Link in Bio

Create an AI generated page that centralizes multiple links in one place, supporting social media profiles and digital promotions.

Social App

Connect Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X accounts to schedule posts, reply to comments, and monitor activity from a single dashboard.

Marketing Calendar App

Track marketing efforts across social and other channels within a centralized calendar view.

Customers App

A built in CRM that allows users to import and manage customer contacts. Information collected through the Coming Soon Page form integrates directly into this application.

By including these applications at no additional cost with domain registration, Network Solutions extends value beyond name selection and registration. The approach supports businesses that want to begin establishing their digital presence immediately, even before a full website is developed.

Brand protection and expansion planning

Registering multiple domain variations can help support long term growth and brand protection. The AI generator assists in identifying additional domain ideas that might not appear during manual brainstorming.

Together, these capabilities illustrate how AI driven naming tools can support both early stage startups and established organizations managing large domain portfolios.

Pricing and registration overview

Domain pricing varies depending on extension, promotions, and bundled services. Current pricing ranges include:

Promotional first year pricing for many common domain extensions typically ranges from about 10 to 15 USD per year

Mid tier or niche domain extensions often range from about 20 to 70 USD per year

Premium or specialty domain extensions may cost hundreds or thousands of dollars annually depending on demand and registry pricing

Network Solutions also offers bundled plans that combine domains with hosting and marketing tools.

Introductory pricing for hosting bundles typically ranges from about 25 to 36 USD per month

Some promotions include temporary add ons such as domain privacy trials or free domain offers that renew at standard rates after the promotional period

These pricing ranges reflect the diversity of domain extensions and the growing availability of bundled services designed to support website launches.

AI domain generators as a standard business tool

AI powered domain generators are becoming a common resource for organizations seeking to simplify the naming process and accelerate website launches. By combining automated suggestions, availability checks, and registration workflows, platforms such as Network Solutions help reduce friction during the early stages of building an online presence.

The recognition from Expert Consumers highlights how integrated solutions are shaping the way businesses approach domain discovery and registration. As organizations continue to prioritize speed, security, and brand protection, AI driven naming tools are expected to remain a core component of digital launch strategies.

About Network Solutions

Network Solutions is a domain registrar and digital services provider founded in 1979. The company offers domain registration, website hosting, email solutions, online marketing tools, and security services designed to support businesses building and managing an online presence. Its AI domain name generator helps organizations discover and register domain names while connecting them to website and marketing tools within a single platform.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

