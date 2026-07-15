NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has named CapCut among the Best AI Marketing Tools for 2026, following an evaluation of AI-powered features that support image generation, video production, music creation, and visual editing for marketing workflows. The recognition reflects how creative teams are using AI to produce digital content with fewer manual steps while working across multiple formats.

Best AI Marketing Tools

Seedance 2.0 - an AI video generation model that creates videos from text prompts or images

- an AI video generation model that creates videos from text prompts or images Seedream - an AI image generation model that creates high-quality visuals from text prompts

Marketing departments, small businesses, agencies, and independent creators continue to publish content across websites, social media platforms, online stores, and digital advertising channels. As publishing schedules grow more demanding, AI-assisted editing and content generation tools have entered day-to-day production for many organizations.

CapCut's expanding collection of AI tools brings several creative tasks into one workspace, covering everything from image editing and animation to music generation and visual design.

What Led to This Recognition?

The review examined AI tools that support practical marketing production rather than serving only a single editing task.

Instead of relying on separate applications for images, videos, audio, and visual enhancements, CapCut offers multiple AI-powered tools designed for different stages of the creative process. These include:

AI image generation

AI video generation

Background removal

Image expansion

AI-generated music

Photo-to-3D conversion

Together, these features support marketing teams producing content for social media, advertising, product pages, presentations, and promotional campaigns.

How Are AI Image Tools Supporting Marketing Teams?

Visual content often serves as the first impression for digital campaigns, making fast editing workflows valuable for businesses working with multiple creative assets.

CapCut includes several AI-powered image tools that simplify production.

The AI Background Remover automatically separates subjects from their backgrounds while preserving fine details. Users can also replace backgrounds with AI-generated scenes using text prompts, making it suitable for product photography, promotional graphics, and social media content.

CapCut also offers AI Image Extender, which expands existing images into new aspect ratios without simply stretching the original composition. This helps marketers prepare visuals for different publishing formats while preserving image quality.

Another option, Photo-to-3D, transforms two-dimensional images into three-dimensional visuals that can add depth to promotional materials and product presentations.

Why Is AI Video Generation Becoming Part of Marketing Workflows?

Video continues to occupy a substantial share of digital publishing across social platforms, websites, and advertising campaigns.

CapCut's Seedance 2.0 AI video generator allows users to create videos from text prompts or existing images. The system supports character consistency, cinematic motion, and multiple visual styles, giving creators another option for producing promotional videos without traditional animation workflows.

These tools can support businesses producing product showcases, brand storytelling videos, educational content, and social media clips.

What Other AI Features Expand Creative Production?

CapCut also includes additional AI models that support different creative needs.

GPT Image 2 provides both image generation and image editing within a single workflow. Users can generate entirely new visuals, modify existing images through natural-language instructions, or edit specific areas using masks for greater precision.

Seedream supports AI image generation with detailed prompt handling and text rendering, while Seedmusic generates original music for videos and other creative projects. Together, these tools allow creators to produce visual and audio assets without relying on multiple software platforms.

What Does This Mean for Businesses Creating Digital Content?

AI continues to reshape how marketing content is planned, produced, and published.

Many organizations now work across several digital channels at once, requiring a steady flow of videos, graphics, advertisements, and promotional materials. Tools that reduce repetitive editing tasks can help creative teams spend more time refining ideas and less time completing manual production work.

Software Experts' 2026 recognition places CapCut among the AI marketing platforms offering a wide range of content creation features within a single creative environment. With image generation, AI video production, background editing, music creation, image expansion, and 3D visual tools available through the platform, CapCut continues to support modern marketing teams producing content across today's digital landscape.

For the full review, please visit the Software Experts website.

About CapCut

CapCut is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform designed to make high-quality video creation accessible across devices. The platform supports creators, businesses, and everyday users with tools for video editing, AI video generation, captions, templates, audio, and visual editing. CapCut is available across mobile, web, desktop, and iPad experiences, helping users create, edit, and prepare video content for social media, marketing, education, and personal projects.

About Software Experts: Software Experts delivers in-depth news on the digital tools shaping today's consumer experience. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE SoftwareExperts.org