﻿Best Alabama Online MBA Programs

When researching the landscape of MBA degrees, there are multiple factors that students tend to prioritize: format, specialization and curriculum focus, cost, GMAT requirement, and school reputation. Working professionals can quickly realize that the online MBA is wildly advantageous. With an online format, prospective students no longer have to weigh their education against relocating, job transitions, or personal life transitions. The most significant benefit of an online MBA is the flexibility to allow current life to continue. But even with this narrowed down list of online MBA programs, prospective students will notice the multitude of options around the nation.

To help students in the process of finding an online MBA, MBA Central is going state by state, ranking the top online MBA programs. "MBA Central strives to create a meaningful ranking system because we understand that deciding to continue one's educational journey is a big deal," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central.

Several factors establish this ranking list. The top Alabama Online MBA programs are chosen for their Affordability (33%), Support Services (33%), and Quality of Classes (33%). The data was gathered from a variety of reputable and up-to-date sources, including The National Center for Education Statistics, Financial Times, The Princeton Review, Quacquarelli Symonds, and U.S. News & World Report.

Topping this ranking of the 10 Best Alabama Online MBA Degrees is Troy University's Sorrell College of Business, located in Troy, Alabama. Next, is Auburn University's Raymond J. Harbert College of Business in Auburn, Alabama, in second place, followed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Collat School of Business located in Birmingham, Alabama, in third.

Additional schools in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Amridge University College of Business and Leadership -- Montgomery, Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery College of Business -- Montgomery, Alabama

Jacksonville State University School of Business & Industry -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Samford University Brock School of Business -- Birmingham, Alabama

University of Montevallo Michael E. Stephens College of Business -- Montevallo, Alabama

University of North Alabama College of Business -- Florence, Alabama

University of West Alabama College of Business and Technology -- Livingston, Alabama

Alabama is known for many things, but topping that list is education and business. This makes it a great place to find an advanced business education. And online education, most notably the online MBA, is only expected to get stronger. Students must look at their options, take into consideration cost, curriculum focus, and admissions criteria, and find the MBA that makes the most sense for their current and future needs.

With the combination of booming business development, outstanding business connections, the continued popularity of the Online MBA, and the stability of the state of Alabama," Cagle states, "these top Alabama Online MBA programs are a great investment in future leadership careers."

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource website. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

