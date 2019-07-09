Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Ranked by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Prime Day 2019 deals have started early. The Prime Day sales team at The Consumer Post are comparing the best deals for 2019. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Early Prime Day Deals:

● Save $129.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle

● Save $300 (43% off) on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast

● Save 54% on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now

● Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 960 - this high-end iRobot robot vacuum ideal for removing pet hairs and other allergens from your home

● Save 52% on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality

● Save 51% on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones

● Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch

● Save 40% on the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this top-rated multipurpose programmable pressure cooker is on sale now on Amazon

● Save up to 52% off on DOSS Bluetooth Speakers - including steep discounts on the best-selling DOSS Soundbox & Touch wireless portable Bluetooth speakers

● Save $100 (43% off) on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR

Select Lightning Deals on Prime Day are only available to Prime members. For the full range of live deals check Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale page.

Prime Day 2019 is on track to be the busiest ever shopping day for Amazon. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Amongst the best sellers in the smart home product category, the Amazon Cloud Cam became the best-selling security camera deal in Amazon's history.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.

The research team at The Consumer Post compare the best deals online with the goal of helping shoppers save money. Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE The Consumer Post