Best Apple Watch (5, 4, 3) Black Friday 2019 Deals: Apple Watch Smartwatch Savings Compared by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Apple Watch Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5 along with special Nike versions.

Best Apple Watch deals:

● Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular

● Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart - including deals on Series 3 GPS and GPS + Cellular smartwatches

● Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watch Series 4 40mm and 44mm smartwatches

● Save up to $20 on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and GPS + Cellular

● Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

● Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands

● Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon - including Space Gray, Silver & Gold Aluminum models

● Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm & 44mm) smartwatches at Amazon - check live prices on GPS & Cellular and GPS only models

● Save on Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 - at B&H Photo Video

Black Friday deals are time sensitive.

The Apple Watch is very popular for a reason – it can do so much more than just tell time. The Series 5 and 3 are today's hottest smartwatches. They have GPS, barometric altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and many more. They both are water-resistant, too. The available sizes for Series 3 is 38mm and 42mm while Series 5 has 40mm and 44mm. The brand has also a Nike model but the Apple Watch Series 4 has been discontinued.

Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day 'Black Friday.' Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.

