Best Bet Products, Inc of Pahrump, Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to install the CasinoTrac management system at Best Bet Products, Inc's Phoenix Bar and Grill located in Pahrump Nevada.

"We are excited about expanding the use of Casino Trac's integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs in our locations. Casino Trac's system has helped us build loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth at our existing projects. With Casino Trac's system, Best Bet Products, Inc is building a Player's Club across our locations that will be used to maximize our opportunities in the distributed gaming and wholly owned gaming locations," said Shawn Holmes, President of Best Bet Products, Inc.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, "We are thrilled that Best Bet Products, Inc. expanding the use of the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help Mr. Holmes meet their objectives and grown their business at their gaming operations."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

