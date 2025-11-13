Best Biological Age Test (2025): TruDiagnostic Recognized for Precision Health Insights by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized TruDiagnostic for advancing precision health innovation through its TruAge biological age test, naming the best biological age test of 2025 for its data-driven approach to longevity and personalized health insights.

TruDiagnostic - a health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing that measures biological age and cellular function. Its TruAge test uses advanced DNA methylation analysis to help identify biological signs of aging and provide actionable insights into long-term health.

Transforming the Understanding of Aging

Interest in biological age testing has accelerated as more people seek a complete picture of their health beyond standard lab panels. While chronological age measures the passage of time, biological age reflects how well the body's systems are functioning at a cellular level. Two people may share the same birth year but age at very different speeds depending on lifestyle, genetics, stress, diet, and environment.

The TruAge test captures this difference by measuring DNA methylation, a process in which chemical markers attach to DNA and regulate gene expression. These epigenetic changes are influenced by daily behaviors such as diet, exercise, and sleep, making them reliable indicators of how lifestyle affects aging at the molecular level.

The scientific community has increasingly recognized methylation analysis as a leading method for tracking biological aging. Unlike conventional tests that provide static snapshots, epigenetic testing offers a dynamic view of health over time. TruDiagnostic's TruAge test transforms this research into a practical assessment that reveals how fast or slow an individual is aging and what personalized changes can most positively improve that trend.

Grounded in Peer-Reviewed Science

The TruAge test was developed through collaborations with leading academic institutions , including Harvard University, Yale University, and Duke University, combining decades of research in genetics, aging, and data science. Each TruAge report draws on DNA methylation algorithms that have been validated through large-scale population studies and long-term clinical datasets, ensuring results grounded in peer-reviewed science rather than estimation.

At the foundation of the test is OMICmAge, an algorithm co-developed with Harvard researchers that calculates biological age using epigenetic markers linked to longevity and chronic disease risk. Complementing this is SYMPHONYAge, designed by Yale scientists to evaluate aging across 11 organ and body systems. Based on data from more than 8,000 participants and over 130 biomarkers, SYMPHONYAge reveals how each major system contributes to an individual's overall health profile.

Rounding out the analysis is DunedinPACE, an algorithm derived from the renowned Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study in New Zealand. This longitudinal research has tracked the lives of more than 1,000 individuals for over five decades, allowing TruDiagnostic to measure the pace of aging: how quickly or slowly the body is aging relative to chronological time.

Together, these models analyze thousands of DNA data points and use machine learning to deliver a detailed, clinically validated view of biological aging. The result is a multidimensional assessment that links molecular biology to measurable health outcomes, giving a clearer picture of how lifestyle and environment shape long-term vitality.

What the Report Includes

Each TruAge report delivers a detailed analysis of aging across multiple dimensions:

Biological Age (OMICmAge): Estimates how old the body is on a cellular level compared to chronological age.

Estimates how old the body is on a cellular level compared to chronological age. Organ System Age (SYMPHONYAge): Evaluates aging across 11 organ systems, including heart, brain, liver, and immune health.

Evaluates aging across 11 organ systems, including heart, brain, liver, and immune health. Pace of Aging (DunedinPACE): Measures how fast the body is aging each year.

Measures how fast the body is aging each year. Telomere Length: Assesses chromosomal end caps that shorten with cellular replication.

Assesses chromosomal end caps that shorten with cellular replication. Inflammation and Lifestyle Indicators: Reports on immune markers such as CRP and IL-6, along with scores for smoking and alcohol impact.

These comprehensive data points help identify early biological signs of stress or dysfunction that may be associated with long-term health risks. The results can guide evidence-based adjustments in diet, exercise, and recovery habits to improve biological performance over time.

Simple Process, Deep Insight

The TruAge test uses a self-collected blood sample performed entirely at home. Each kit includes sterile lancets, a dried blood-spot card, and prepaid return materials. TruDiagnostic recommends taking the test fasted, first thing in the morning to receive the most accurate results.

Once received, the sample undergoes laboratory processing where DNA methylation data are analyzed using peer-reviewed scientific algorithms. Results are delivered online within three to four weeks in a secure, personalized report that allows users to explore each health category.

TruDiagnostic adheres to ISO 27001 data-security standards and implements encryption across all systems. Personal data are not sold, leased, or shared with third parties, reinforcing the company's commitment to privacy and transparency.

The TruAge test is available for a one-time purchase of $499 or as part of an annual subscription at $998, which includes one test per quarter for ongoing recommendations and improvements.

A Recognized Leader in Biological Aging Research

Epigenetic biomarkers have emerged as key predictors of aging and chronic disease. Unlike traditional blood tests that offer momentary snapshots, epigenetic markers track biological changes over weeks or months, providing a longitudinal view of health.

By combining advanced analytics with accessible testing, TruDiagnostic continues to expand its role in the field of longevity science. Its extensive database of DNA methylation profiles, the largest private epigenetic dataset globally, supports continuous improvement in biomarker accuracy and predictive capability.

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. Home to the largest private DNA methylation database globally, TruDiagnostic partners with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions to transform the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. The company's TruAge biological aging tests offer the most in-depth results, helping individuals and healthcare providers make informed lifestyle and medical decisions based on insights found in the fluid epigenome.

For more information about TruDiagnostic, please visit www.trudiagnostic.com .

