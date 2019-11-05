Best Black Friday 2019 Luggage & Suitcase Deals: Early TUMI, Samsonite, Away Travel & Olympia Savings Compared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top early Black Friday suitcase & luggage deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Articles round-up Away Travel, TUMI, Olympia, American Tourister & Travelpro deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Luggage deals:

● Save up to 76% on a wide range of luggage sets and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro & Briggs & Riley

● Save up to $105 on Tumi suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more

● Save up to $80 on luggage sets at Walmart - travel accessories and suitcases available

● Save up to 49% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more luggage options

● Save up to $190 on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more suitcases

● Save $110.99 on the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage - at Amazon

● Save $320 on the Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 21" Carry-on Expandable Spinner - at Amazon

● Save 15% on carry on & hardside suitcases - at Target.com

● Save on the latest suitcases & bags - at Awaytravel.com

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Having a good suitcase makes travelling more convenient. The Tumi V4 is one of the best-designed luggage bags with 360-degree rotation. The Samsonite Omni PC offers good value for money as a polycarbonate hard luggage. Cult favorite Away luggage is both sleek and lightweight but can last a lifetime. Those with spending power will have no regrets with the Briggs and Riley Baseline Spinner thanks to the CX expansion system. The most well-rounded is the TravelPro Maxlite with it stain and water-resistant polyester exterior.

What can shoppers expect for Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals provide holiday shoppers with considerable savings on both online and in-store purchases. For example, Walmart offered shoppers an average discount of 36% in 2016, according to a study by Profitero.

As top online retailers offer attractive online discounts on millions of products, more and more shoppers are choosing to shop primarily online instead of in-store on Black Friday. A report from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2018 there were 41.4 million online shoppers compared to the 34.7M people who shopped exclusively in stores.

