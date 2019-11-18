Best Black Friday 2019 Tablet Deals List: Early Amazon Fire, Galaxy Tab, iPad & Android Kids' Tablet Deals Researched by Save Bubble
Early Black Friday Android & Amazon tablet deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Samsung Galaxy Tab & Amazon Fire, nabi & LeapFrog Android kids' tablets
Nov 18, 2019, 08:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top early Android, Apple and Amazon tablet Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Save Bubble round-up Amazon Fire, Galaxy Tab, nabi, LeapFrog & more kids' tablet deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best Tablet deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch for $0/mo. - Tab A 10.1" $0/mo after $14.17/mo. Available at Sprint.com
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices at Sprint.com
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- iPad 6th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 6th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last.
- Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung's top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen
- Save up to $70 on Amazon Fire HD & Fire kids tablets at Amazon - Prime shipping and a one year warranty available on select versions
- Save up to $80 on nabi kids tablets - on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 leads the list of Android tablets of 2019. It runs on a 7nm NPU chipset and has Bluetooth S Pen. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is among the cheapest tablets in the market today. It has a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor and a 2 GB RAM. Some tablet options for parents with kids are the nabi and LeapFrog kids' tablets. Tablets from nabi have a parent mode to shield kids from more mature content and have a protective bumper made of food-grade silicone.
Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Amazon and Walmart are offering the most extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.
According to eMarketer, Amazon will retain its place at the top of the e-commerce market in 2019 by contributing to 47% of all total online sales. It is predicted that their sales will grow by 20% this year, bringing total revenue to an impressive $282.52 billion. Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.
Walmart also had a strong online performance during the Black Friday shopping period last year, as its website drew around 132 million shoppers throughout the annual event.
