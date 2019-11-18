Best Black Friday 2019 Tablet Deals List: Early Amazon Fire, Galaxy Tab, iPad & Android Kids' Tablet Deals Researched by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top early Android, Apple and Amazon tablet Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Save Bubble round-up Amazon Fire, Galaxy Tab, nabi, LeapFrog & more kids' tablet deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 leads the list of Android tablets of 2019. It runs on a 7nm NPU chipset and has Bluetooth S Pen. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is among the cheapest tablets in the market today. It has a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor and a 2 GB RAM. Some tablet options for parents with kids are the nabi and LeapFrog kids' tablets. Tablets from nabi have a parent mode to shield kids from more mature content and have a protective bumper made of food-grade silicone.

According to eMarketer, Amazon will retain its place at the top of the e-commerce market in 2019 by contributing to 47% of all total online sales. It is predicted that their sales will grow by 20% this year, bringing total revenue to an impressive $282.52 billion. Apart from their offer of free shipping with no minimum purchase amount during Black Friday last year, Amazon further redefines customer experience with its wide array of product options, curated gift guides and convenient shopping experiences.

Walmart also had a strong online performance during the Black Friday shopping period last year, as its website drew around 132 million shoppers throughout the annual event.

