Best Black Friday Tablet Deals for 2019: Early Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire & Android Kids Tablet Deals Listed by Deal Tomato
Compare the latest early Black Friday tablet deals for 2019 and enjoy instant savings on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Android tablets & Amazon Fire kids tablets
Nov 22, 2019, 06:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday tablet deals are underway. The online sales team at Deal Tomato have compared the best early Android, Amazon & Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best tablet deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch for $0/mo. - Tab A 10.1" $0/mo after $14.17/mo. Available at Sprint.com
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices at Sprint.com
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.
- iPad 6th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 6th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last.
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung's top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen
- Save up to 52% on select Android tablets from top-rated brands at Walmart
- Save up to $70 on Amazon Fire HD & Fire kids tablets at Amazon - Prime shipping and a one year warranty available on select versions
- Save up to $80 on nabi kids tablets - on sale now at Amazon
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With larger touchscreens and more robust builds, tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire HD are a particularly attractive choice for portable home entertainment devices. Parents, specifically, can allow children to discover educational and fun apps on Android tablets with kid-friendly cases from Nabi, LeapFrog, Dragon Touch, and more. In addition, more powerful tablets are available for teens, gamers, and even professionals.
Why is Black Friday called 'Black Friday'? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when holiday shoppers take advantage of deals offered by thousands of retail stores. Back when accounting books were hand-written, profits were noted in black and losses in red. The post-Thanksgiving shopping caused an increase in sales and profits, driving retailers' revenues into the black, leading to the term 'Black Friday'.
