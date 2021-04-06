Best Books for Girls: Girls Know How® Books Named Book Series of 2021 by Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compelled to inspire future generations of girls and her own daughters to dream big, author and youth career education advocate Ellen Langas created Girls Know How® books, the award-winning series that inspires young readers to discover careers, and the life skills to help them achieve them. The series was named Book Series of 2021 by Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation. Langas has been tapped to host the first virtual Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day on April 22, 2021.

The Girls Know How® book series has been named the Book Series of 2021 by the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation. Author Ellen Langas encourages all girls to explore and pursue careers without preconceived notions of what they can or cannot achieve. Created for girls ages 7 - 12, the chapter books are available at QVC.com, bookstores and www.GirlsKnowHow.com Girls Know How® author Ellen Langas will host the 28th annual and first virtual Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day, Thursday April 22, 2021. Register for free at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org

Girls Know How is donating a portion of proceeds from book sales throughout April to Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation. The books launched nationally on QVC and are available at QVC.com with special event pricing at https://qvc.co/3fgTHEE, at book stores, and www.girlsknowhow.com.

"Research indicates that, even though girls perform as well as boys on tests, girls lag behind when it comes to pursuing STEM courses and eventually STEM-related careers, and the gap widens as they grow," says Carolyn McKecuen, Executive Director, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation. "Girls Know How® books are part of the solution by helping girls see themselves in leadership roles in all fields, encouraging them to use their voices, and introducing real-life role models. Through books like these, I think girls and boys alike can get a realistic glimpse of some of the sensitivities and challenges that girls often face during the tween years." https://www.daughtersandsonstowork.org/

"As parents, teachers and business leaders, we must advocate for all children, and especially build an inclusive culture for girls by eliminating preconceived notions of what girls can or cannot achieve," says Langas. "Children from every background should be able to see themselves in the hero's role in books, in the media, through role models and tangible experiences that occur in their everyday lives to help make their dreams more believable."

One of the most significant ways for children to learn about jobs is to experience them firsthand. For 28 years, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day has inspired future generations of girls and boys by bringing them into the workplace to explore the many life choices they have. Each year, millions of individuals in the U.S. and 187 countries participate in Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day at no cost. Langas will host the April 22 virtual morning session starting at 9 am ET, headlined by iconic political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem. The program will be repeated at 12 pm ET, hosted by television host, beauty and lifestyle expert, Courtney Cason, with keynote Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's first Kid of the Year. Register for free at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.

Langas is president of NouSoma Communications, one of the Philadelphia region's top marketing agencies. Prior to founding NouSoma in 1995, Ellen was on the executive leadership team of QVC, Inc., where she gained national visibility as an original on-air host. An accomplished commercial actress and voice-over artist, she has recorded more than 200 broadcast spots and, notably, has remained the voice of QVC for over three decades.

"At home and at school, we can all play pivotal roles by providing rich, age-appropriate learning opportunities that help children visualize career paths," says Langas. "Let's make the message clear that with hard work, perseverance, and passion, all girls can achieve anything to which they set their minds. Collectively, we can redefine the notion of 'girl power' for the next generation."

