Best Buy President of Operations, Damien Harmon, Joins Petco Foundation Board of Directors

"Damien's years of proven success as a consumer centric operations executive with global experience, together with a passion for supporting communities and helping causes that impact peoples' lives, make him a great addition to the Petco Foundation Board. I am confident that Damien's bold leadership will bolster our board to better serve the needs of pet lovers nationally and will help drive the Petco Foundation's work to save pet lives," said Justin Tichy, Petco Foundation board president.

In his current role, Damien is responsible for all operations for Best Buy through the strategic development and management of a dedicated operations strategy that enhances the company's ability to create seamless experiences for its customers in stores, online and in homes. It is in these transformative spaces that Damien thrives, pushing the business and his teams to take decisive actions that impact the most critical company and employee needs of the day, while keeping an eye on long-term goals. Damien sees the value in all individuals, because they bring something unique to an organization and team. And he believes that the best leaders are teachers and, thus, people have a responsibility to teach others how to unlock their true potential.

"The Petco Foundation is at a pivotal point in our journey. After years of serving as a catalyst to save lives through our impact investing in others, we will be introducing national tools directly to pet owners. Damien's expertise in the consumer and tech retail space, and his dedication and drive will be instrumental to the Petco Foundation Board," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "Our recent acquisition of Finding Rover, a company focused on reuniting lost pets with their families by utilizing pet facial recognition, is just one example where Damien's strategic leadership will be invaluable."

Prior to his current role, Damien served as Best Buy's senior vice president of workforce design. Damien first joined Best Buy as a general manager in 2005 and held various leadership positions in store operations, international operations and store leadership, including vice president of retail operations and services. Before rejoining Best Buy in 2019, Damien spent four years at Bridgestone Americas Inc., where he served as president of GCR Tires and chief operating officer at Bridgestone Tires. Damien earned his bachelor's degree in management from the University of Phoenix.

"I'm honored to serve on the board of the Petco Foundation. I believe in the power of purpose leadership that is core to high performing teams, as well as leaving a legacy of charitable giving that makes an impact on the lives of others. I look forward to working collaboratively and contributing my experiences to further the Petco Foundation's mission," said Damien.

