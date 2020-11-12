Best Card Games to Play This Christmas - A Selection That is Perfect for Your Next Family Game Night

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Family Card Games, the #1 website listing the top 10 family card games for 2020 announces the final list from a nationwide poll. Last year it was estimated that over 500 unique card games were introduced for the first time at Toy Fair, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and a host of platforms by creators looking to connect with consumers looking for a night of inexpensive fun.

Great Family Fun Twice The Fun Card Game

The list of best family card games are priced between $5.00 and $19.99. According to a spokesperson for Best Family Card Games, "The difficulty is that sometimes it can be challenging to find the perfect card game for the perfect night of fun. With so many selections, a list of 10 could easily be a list of 50."

The list of top 10 family card games for 2020 have simple instructions to understand, usually taking less than 10 minutes to learn. One reviewer stated "The Best Card Games are fantastic alternatives to screen time. I get it. You are bored. Family members are anxious. Times are unlike anything families have faced in their lifetimes. Subsequently, planned activities are necessary to alleviate those blocks of time where all access to media needs to be "shut down". Walk away from the overabundance of streaming options that steal your focus and leave you functioning as a zombie."

The #1 card game Twice the Fun brings together the best features for all ages. It is simple in design, playability and quick to learn. No other card game embraces the #2 like Twice the Fun. Double Trouble. Double Exchange. And the infamous Boomerang & Ricochet making this an addictive game for all members of the family. Card games like Twice the Fun can be adapted for all age groups and induce laughter as a result of well created instructions that understand the functions of presenting a game that can be competitive, but not so competitive that fun still trumps the intent to win at all costs. Best Family Card Games list of 10 top card games are available from an assortment of companies that specialize in the toy/game industry. Support these companies and sample these games that will give your family time a solid 1 - 2 hours of nonstop fun.

For more information: www.bestfamilycardgames.com.

Trish Richards - Head Game Honcho

Best Family Card Games

770-844-5678

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Family Card Games