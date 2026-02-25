Best Caribbean Resorts Introduces APEX™ Promotion Intelligence Engine to Address Post-Booking Resort Price Volatility

Proprietary service layer designed to monitor promotions and address post-booking price volatility for clients visiting Sandals and Beaches resorts.

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Caribbean Resorts (BCR), an award-winning luxury travel advisory firm specializing in Sandals and Beaches Resorts, today announced the launch of APEX™ Price Protection, a proprietary Promotion Intelligence Engine created to address a common challenge in the all-inclusive market: post-booking pricing volatility.

Resort promotions frequently shift throughout the year, and new offers are often introduced after reservations are made. As a result, travelers who book early may not always realize when promotional adjustments become available.

Apex Price Protection by Best Caribbean Resorts Jonathan from Best Caribbean Resorts

APEX™ was developed as a structured monitoring framework designed to proactively review newly released promotions, evaluate eligibility across active bookings, and facilitate the timely application of qualifying savings.

"Our Sandals and Beaches clients expect more than a reservation — they expect strategy and service beyond the booking," said Jonathan Patton, Founder of Best Caribbean Resorts and Rivage Travel, its founding advisory firm. "APEX allows us to continuously monitor promotions and helps us ensure our clients' eligible bookings are not left behind when pricing changes."

APEX™ Price Protection is complimentary and available exclusively to clients booking a Sandals or Beaches resorts vacation through Best Caribbean Resorts (BCR) and Rivage Travel.

Best Caribbean Resorts specializes exclusively in the Sandals brand and, as a team, has visited every Sandals and Beaches resort in the Caribbean. The firm is recognized by Sandals Resorts International (SRI) as a Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Diamond Elite agency — the highest level of specialization within the brand's advisory network and has received multiple industry awards, including:

Top Sandals Travel Agency – USA

Top Sandals Travel Agency – Southeast

Top Sandals Butler Elite Travel Agent - USA

Top Sandals Island Routes Agency – Worldwide

Top 10 Independent Sandals Travel Agency – Worldwide

Sandals Million Dollar Club

Best Caribbean Resorts combines in-depth Sandals and Beaches resort analysis with personalized booking services for its clients searching for luxury all-inclusive Caribbean experiences. APEX extends that advisory expertise into a structured service infrastructure designed to support clients beyond the initial reservation lifecycle.

"For us, APEX is not a promotion," Jonathan added. "It is a proactive process built to strengthen client relationships within a dynamic pricing environment."

To learn more about APEX™ Price Protection, visit:

https://bestcaribbeanresorts.com/apex-price-protection/

https://bestcaribbeanresorts.com/

Contact:

Jonathan Patton

3237441482

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Caribbean Resorts