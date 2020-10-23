Best CBD Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales for 2020

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website, has published its 2020 list of the best CBD Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/black-friday-cbd-oil-sales/.

Again this year, all of the top brands in the CBD industry are having sales and offering special deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These sales offer the best discounts of the year on CBD products so it's a great time for consumers to stock up on their favorite brands, try new products or buy CBD as a gift for others.

The list of sales compiled by CBDOilUsers.com is continually updated through Cyber Monday. This helps ensure that consumers have easy access to the best active deals from the most reputable and popular brands.

The brands on the CBDOilUsers.com list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for 2020 include:

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)

Charlotte's Web (Boulder, CO)

Fab CBD (Milwaukee, WI)

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)

and many more!

The complete list of CBD Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, deals and coupon codes can be accessed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this news release.

"The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always very popular with users because of the big discounts being offered," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "Taking advantage of these deals can help both new and experienced users find great products and save money when they buy CBD online."

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.

