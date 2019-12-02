Best CBD Cyber Monday Deals 2019 - Official List by CBD Oil Users

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website, has released its 2019 list of the best CBD Cyber Monday sales , available at https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-cyber-monday-deals/ .

Black Friday was the #1 sales day of 2019 so far for hemp-derived CBD oil products driven by great deals being offered by many of the top brands. Most of these deals continue through Cyber Monday and are a great opportunity for consumers to get the biggest discounts of the year from the most reputable CBD brands in the industry.

The top 5 Cyber Monday CBD deals for 2019 chosen by members of the CBD Oil Users community are:

The complete list of 2019 Cyber Monday CBD sales, deals and coupon codes can be accessed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this news release. In addition to the top 5 deals listed above, it also includes the deals being offered by other top brands including Charlotte's Web, 4 Corners Cannabis, Ananda Hemp, Joy Organics, Palmetto Harmony, Social CBD and many more.

"Cyber Monday is known to be the biggest day of the year for online shopping sales," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "Since the majority of CBD oil sales take place online, we expect it to be another popular day for consumers to take advantage of the great deals from the top CBD oil brands."

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.

