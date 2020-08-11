Best CBD Oils for Anxiety - Official List by CBD Oil Users

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website, has released its 2020 list of the best CBD oils for anxiety, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-for-anxiety/ .

According to recent data, Americans are reporting higher levels of anxiety and depression related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by Healthline, 49% of respondents showed some signs of anxiety or depression as compared to the historical rate of 37%.

For a growing number of Americans, CBD has become an effective way to help them manage anxiety and stress. Prior to the pandemic in March, anxiety was already cited by users as the #1 reason for taking CBD products. So it's no surprise that their popularity has continued to increase in the last few months.

With an estimated 3,500 companies now selling CBD online, choosing the right product can be a challenge for new users. The list of the best CBD oils for anxiety published by CBDOilUsers.com can help consumers identify the safe and reputable brands that are the most popular and trusted by others. All of the brands on the list offer lab-tested products at fair prices and have received overwhelmingly positive reviews from users.

"There definitely isn't one particular brand or product that works for everyone," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "The 5 brands on our list are the ones mentioned most often by users in our Facebook groups. Users typically try a few different products to find the one that works best for them. The most important thing is to start slow and gradually increase the amount being taken over time to find your personal 'sweet spot' serving size."

The brands on the CBDOilUsers.com list include:

NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)

cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)

Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

4 Corners Cannabis (Durango, CO)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.

