Best CBN Oil Products for Sleep - Official List by CBD Oil Users

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website, has released its guide to CBN and list of the best CBN oil products, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/best-cbn-oil/.

When it comes to wellness products made from hemp extract, CBD (cannabidiol) has been in the spotlight for the last couple of years. But as the industry continues to evolve, new products featuring higher levels of other compounds from cannabis are hitting the market.

Products that are high in CBN (cannabinol) are gaining popularity as a natural alternative to help promote sleep and relaxation. Known as the "sleepy cannabinoid", CBN naturally evolves from THC as it degrades or ages over time. Although it originates from THC, CBN is a separate cannabinoid and doesn't have the psychoactive effects commonly associated with THC.

"Feedback from users who have tried CBN products as a sleep-aid has been very positive," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "There is still a lot to be learned about these products from scientific research and controlled human trials. But the anecdotal evidence from users in our online community has been very encouraging."

For those interested in trying CBN, the list of the best CBN oil products published by CBDOilUsers.com can help identify the brands that are most popular with users. All of the brands on the list do extensive third-party lab testing and have received high marks from users of their products.

The brands on the list of the best CBN products include:

CBDistillery (Denver, CO)

Thoughtcloud (Portland, OR)

American Shaman (Kansas City, MO)

Kush Queen (Los Angeles, CA)

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.

Questions? Contact:

Brian Peterson, Managing Editor, CBDOilUsers.com

Web: https://cbdoilusers.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (817)567-1331

SOURCE CBDOilUsers.com

Related Links

www.cbdoilusers.com

