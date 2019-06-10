Best Cities for Entrepreneurs: Small Business Trends Announces 2019 Rankings

NAPLES, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Trends, the go-to destination for small business owners and entrepreneurs, today announced its rankings of best cities for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the United States.

"We are delighted to highlight the best places for entrepreneurs in our Small Business Trends 2019 Best Cities rankings. Startups and small businesses can be found everywhere, but certain cities surged to the top because they attract large concentrations of entrepreneurs. They also have other things going for them, including the enjoyable lifestyle; workforce availability; reasonable costs of doing business; infrastructure; and welcoming business environment," said Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell.

Below is the list of best cities rankings, segmented by type.

The rankings are based on Small Business Trends' proprietary analysis, drawing on U.S. Census Bureau data and other data. Results covered each metropolitan statistical area including the major cities and surrounding communities.

The cities are ranked largely on the percentage of entrepreneurs in each category compared to the overall population -- instead of raw numbers of entrepreneurs.

New York is one example that has large numbers of entrepreneurs, but actually earned its rankings due to the relatively high percentage of entrepreneurs compared to the population. To entrepreneur Ramon Ray, author of Celebrity CEO, it's no surprise. "New York is a melting pot with a huge small business support system. New York is also a media capital and you can't get the media coverage opportunities you get here elsewhere. So I'm not surprised that New York is ranked one of the best cities for small business as well as women and minority entrepreneurs."

