NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized California Gold Nutrition as a top collagen brand in its 2026 review of collagen supplements, highlighting the brand's expansive product range, ingredient-forward formulations, and alignment with evolving consumer expectations in the wellness and supplement market. California Gold Nutrition is an iHerb-owned brand, developed and distributed through one of the world's largest online platforms for vitamins, minerals, and health products.

California Gold Nutrition - an iHerb-owned wellness brand offering a broad range of supplements and personal care products formulated to support everyday health across nutrition, beauty, and lifestyle categories

The recognition comes amid continued growth in the global collagen category. Once primarily associated with beauty supplements, collagen has increasingly become part of broader wellness routines, with consumers turning to it for support related to skin health, joint comfort, mobility, and healthy aging. Expert Consumers' review focused on how effectively brands address these shifting use cases through formulation diversity, accessibility, and transparency.

Collagen's Expanding Role in Everyday Wellness

Consumer interest in collagen has grown alongside trends emphasizing preventive health and functional nutrition. Rather than seeking single-purpose supplements, many consumers now look for products that can support multiple aspects of wellness while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

California Gold Nutrition's collagen lineup reflects this shift. The brand offers a wide range of hydrolyzed collagen products designed to accommodate different preferences, including unflavored powders, tablets, single-serve packets, and flavored drink mixes. This variety allows consumers to choose formats that align with their routines, whether they prefer adding collagen to beverages, taking tablets, or using portable options while traveling.

A Broad Portfolio of Collagen Types and Formulations

One of the factors cited by Expert Consumers was the depth of California Gold Nutrition's collagen offerings available through iHerb. The brand's catalog includes more than 20 collagen-focused products, covering multiple collagen sources and functional combinations.

Key product categories include:

Hydrolyzed Collagen Type I & III products offered in powder and tablet form, commonly associated with skin, hair, nails, and connective tissue support

products offered in powder and tablet form, commonly associated with skin, hair, nails, and connective tissue support Marine collagen peptides , including unflavored options and blends with cocoa or citrus flavors

, including unflavored options and blends with cocoa or citrus flavors CollagenUP® formulations , which combine hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid

, which combine hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid Functional blends , incorporating ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, MCTs, or prebiotic fiber

, incorporating ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, MCTs, or prebiotic fiber Convenience-focused formats, including single-serve packets and higher-volume containers for regular use

Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid appear across several formulations, reflecting their established roles in collagen synthesis and hydration-related support. According to Expert Consumers, these combinations illustrate a move toward multifunctional supplements that bring together complementary ingredients rather than relying on collagen alone.

Format Flexibility Reflects Consumer Preferences

Another area highlighted in the review was California Gold Nutrition's use of multiple delivery formats . In addition to traditional powders and tablets, the brand offers flavored collagen drink mixes, collagen-based coconut creamers, and topical skincare products such as a collagen elastin cream.

This range mirrors broader trends in the supplement industry, where consumers increasingly seek flexible, lifestyle-friendly options. Collagen products are no longer limited to standalone supplements but are being incorporated into beverages, food routines, and skincare regimens.

Integration Within the iHerb Ecosystem

As an in-house iHerb brand, California Gold Nutrition benefits from direct integration with a global e-commerce platform serving customers in more than 180 countries. This relationship supports consistent product availability, standardized labeling, and access to detailed ingredient information.

Expert Consumers noted that this structure allows shoppers to more easily compare formulations, serving sizes, and ingredient profiles across the collagen category. As consumers become more ingredient-conscious, clarity and accessibility have become increasingly important factors in purchasing decisions.

Recognition Based on Range, Clarity, and Market Fit

Expert Consumers' recognition of California Gold Nutrition reflects a broader evaluation approach that prioritizes substance over promotional claims. Rather than focusing on superlatives, the review examined how well the brand's collagen offerings align with current consumer behavior, including demand for variety, functional formulations, and adaptable use formats.

As the collagen supplement market continues to evolve, Expert Consumers expects brands to emphasize transparency, formulation relevance, and practical integration into daily wellness routines. California Gold Nutrition's collagen portfolio, particularly within the iHerb platform, illustrates how a broad and well-structured product range can meet diverse consumer needs while remaining aligned with larger trends shaping the supplement industry.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Product information, including ingredients, formulations, and availability, may change over time. The content reflects independent research and publicly available information as of 2026. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning or modifying any dietary supplement routine.

