Best College Reviews Names 10 Best Master's in Biomedical Engineering Programs Online

SPRING CITY, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the 10 best master's in biomedical engineering programs online for 2018. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there will be approximately 1,500 new positions in bioengineering added to the job market in the decade between 2016 and 2026. Online master's in biomedical engineering degree programs are becoming increasingly popular as high-paying positions in this specialized field continue to grow. These online programs offer convenient and affordable ways to rise to the top of this expanding industry.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The 10 best master's in biomedical engineering programs online were awarded points based on the following criteria:

- Tuition

- U.S. News and World Report's Recognition as a Top Online School for Master's Engineering Programs

- Customization Options

Below are the resulting selections for the 10 best master's in biomedical engineering programs online for 2018:

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Urbana- Champaign, IL Colorado State University -Global Campus - Greenwood Village, CO University of California, Riverside - Riverside, CA University of Maryland, College Park - College Park, MD Stevens Institute of Technology - Hoboken, NJ Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD Worcester Polytechnic Institute - Worcester, MA University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA Columbia University - New York City , NY

