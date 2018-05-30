Best College Reviews Names 15 Best TEFL Certificate Programs Online

SPRING CITY, Pa., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the 15 best Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) certificate programs online for 2018. TEFL is the most popular and common acronym used to refer to teaching English abroad. A TEFL certification refers to the training courses and certificate that are commonly required by language schools and institutes around the globe seeking to hire English teachers. There is growing global access to TEFL/Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL)/Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) programs due to the advent of distance learning. Future English teachers can enroll in an online TEFL certificate program, most of which are affordable enough to fit almost any budget.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The 15 best TEFL certificate programs online were awarded points based on the following criteria:

- Quality of online classroom portal and learning resources

- Student-teaching practicum or similar experiential learning opportunities

- Range of TEFL/TESOL/TESL courses that provide an accredited, reputable certificate

- Quality and range of job placement opportunities

- Graduate testimonials and reviews

- Noteworthy features

Below are the resulting selections for the 15 best TEFL certificate programs online for 2018:

1. myTEFL - West Vancouver, Canada

2. i-to-i - Leeds, United Kingdom

3. Premier TEFL - Youghal, Ireland

4. Bridge Education Group (TEFLOnline) - Denver, CO

5. TEFL Pros - Leeds, United Kingdom

6. Greenheart Travel - Chicago, IL

7. University of Toronto's Faculty of Education - Toronto, Canada

8. Coventry House International (ONTESOL) - Toronto, Canada

9. UNI-Prep Institute - San Diego, CA

10. International TEFL Academy - Chicago, IL

11. Tesol International Association - Alexandria, VA

12. International Teacher Training Organization - Guadalajara, Mexico

13. International TEFL and TESOL Training - Amphur Muang, Thailand

14. TEFL Bootcamp/TEFL Educator - Phoenix, AZ

15. Anaheim University - Anaheim, CA

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/top-online-tefl-certificate-programs/

