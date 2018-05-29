Best College Reviews Names 25 Best Bachelor's in Special Education Online Degree Programs

SPRING CITY, Pa., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the 25 best bachelor's in special education online degree programs for 2018. Special education teachers play a crucial role in the education system by working with students who have documented learning disabilities or other cognitive and emotional impairments. An online bachelor's degree in special education prepares graduates to create learning tailored for these students, which entails adapting general education curricula to fit those with moderate disabilities, or developing basic literacy and life skills for those with more severe challenges.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The 25 best bachelor's in special education online degree programs were awarded points based on the following criteria:

- Range and versatility of special education curriculum

- Quality of online classroom portal and learning resources

- Experiential learning and student-teaching opportunities

- Flexibility of online courses and degree pace to accommodate working adults

- Noteworthy features

Below are the resulting selections for the 25 best bachelor's in special education online degree programs for 2018:

1. Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

2. University of West Florida - Pensacola, FL

3. Mayville State University - Mayville, ND

4. St. Petersburg College - St. Petersburg, FL

5. University of South Carolina - Columbia, SC

6. East Carolina University - Greenville, NC

7. University of Georgia - Athens, GA

8. Saint Mary of the Woods College - West Terre Haute, IN

9. Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FL

10. University of Wisconsin-Stout - Menomonie, WI

11. Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

12. University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, KY

13. Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, UT

14. Dakota State University - Madison, SD

15. Granite State College - Concord, NH

16. University of North Carolina Wilmington - Wilmington, NC

17. Stephen F. Austin University - Nacogdoches, TX

18. City University of Seattle - Seattle, WA

19. Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

20. Northcentral University - Scottsdale, AZ

21. University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, MS

22. Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

23. Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

24. University College University of Maine System - Augusta, ME

25. Fort Hays State University - Hays, KS

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-special-education-bachelor-degree-programs/

