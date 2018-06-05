Best College Reviews Names 25 Best Green Colleges

SPRING CITY, Pa., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the 25 best green colleges for 2018. From solar-powered dorms to clean energy career prep, college campuses are going green. There are many ways to describe a green school, but all share a commitment to environmental sustainability. The sustainability programs and policies a school adopts can greatly impact quality of life, not to mention the future of the planet. Some schools in particular boast an impressive list of sustainable policies, student volunteer opportunities, and low-impact building practices that will appeal to environmentally-conscious students.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The 25 best green colleges were awarded points based on the following criteria:

- Tuition

- Princeton Review's comprehensive evaluation of green schools in America

- U.S. News and World Report's overall rating of each school

Below are the resulting selections for the 25 best green colleges for 2018:

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

2. Iowa State University - Ames, IO

3. University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

4. University of Maryland, College Park - College Park, MD

5. Chatham University - Pittsburgh, PA

6. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

7. University of Massachusetts Amherst - Amherst, MA

8. University of Oregon - Eugene, OR

9. Warren Wilson College - Asheville, NC

10. University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

11. Portland State University - Portland, OR

12. University of Washington - Seattle, WA

13. University of California, Riverside - Riverside, CA

14. University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT

15. Goucher College - Baltimore, MD

16. University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, CO

17. University of California, Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, CA

18. Champlain College - Burlington, VT

19. University of Maine - Orono, ME

20. Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA

21. American University - Washington, D.C.

22. University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

23. Randolph College - Lynchburg, VA

24. Green Mountain College - Poultney, VT

25. Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/green-colleges/

