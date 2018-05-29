Best College Reviews Names 25 Best Master's Degree Programs in Engineering Online

SPRING CITY, Pa., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the 25 best master's degree programs in engineering online for 2018. According to U.S. News and World Report and the National Society of Professional Engineers, earning a graduate degree in engineering provides a solid return on investment, especially in general disciplines such as civil, industrial, and mechanical. An online master's degree in engineering can provide engineering students with a convenient and affordable way to advance their credentials in this promising field. Today, some of the most prestigious and highly regarded institutions are offering online graduate degrees in engineering. In fact, many master's in engineering programs are offered entirely online with no required campus visits.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The 25 best master's degree programs in engineering online were awarded points based on the following criteria:

- Tuition

- U.S. News and World Report's Recognition as a Top Online School for Master's Engineering Programs

- Customization Options

- "Wow" Factor

Below are the resulting selections for the 25 best master's degree programs in engineering online for 2018:

1. Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

2. Kennesaw State University - Kennesaw, GA

3. University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, AL

4. University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

5. Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

6. Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

7. Mississippi State University - Starkville, MS

8. University of California, Riverside - Riverside, CA

9. Texas A&M University - Kingsville - Kingsville, TX

10. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

11. University of Illinois at Chicago - Chicago, IL

12. New Mexico State University - Las Cruces, NM

13. University of Arkansas - Fayetteville, AK

14. Florida International University - Miami, FL

15. Colorado Technical University - Colorado Springs, CO

16. California State University, Fullerton - Fullerton, CA

17. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - Chattanooga, TN

18. University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

19. University of Nebraska-Lincoln - Lincoln, NE

20. Ohio University - Athens, OH

21. Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

22. University of Louisville - Louisville, KY

23. University of Wisconsin-Stout - Menomonie, WI

24. Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR

25. Clemson University - Clemson, SC

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-masters-engineering-programs/

Contact:

Julie McCaulley

Phone: 518-496-0845

Email: 195946@email4pr.com

https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/contact/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-college-reviews-names-25-best-masters-degree-programs-in-engineering-online-300655050.html

SOURCE Best College Reviews

Related Links

https://www.bestcollegereviews.org

