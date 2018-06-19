Best College Reviews Names Top 25 Online Bachelor's in Psychology

SPRING CITY, Pa., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the top 25 online bachelor's in psychology programs for 2018. The principles of psychology can be found in nearly every field, making a bachelor's degree in this discipline an ideal foundation for careers in business, healthcare, personnel management, marketing, social work, law, and education.

These online programs are as versatile as they are flexible, giving students a variety of specialization options as well as multiple methods of delivery so they can fit classes into their schedules with ease.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The top 25 online bachelor's in psychology programs were ranked based on the following criteria:

Tuition

U.S. News and World Report Recognition as a Top School for Online Bachelor's Programs

Customization Options

"Wow" Factor

Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR Colorado State University -Global Campus - Fort Collins, CO Utah State University - Logan, UT Pennsylvania State University World Campus - University Park, PA Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, FL University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA University of Florida Online - Gainesville, FL Arizona State University - Tempe , AZ University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL Granite State College - Concord, NH California Baptist University - Riverside, CA Washington State University -Global Campus - Pullman, WA Florida International University - Miami, FL University of North Dakota - Grand Forks , ND University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, MI Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA Park University - Parkville, MO University of Memphis - Memphis, TN Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY Northwest University - Kirkland, WA

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-bachelors-psychology/

