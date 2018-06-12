Best College Reviews Names Top 25 Online Master's in General Psychology

SPRING CITY, Pa., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the top 25 online master's in general psychology programs for 2018. The master's in general psychology offers students advanced training in the core areas of psychology and the opportunity to develop and explore specialized areas of interest. These online programs provide students with a convenient way to earn the credentials they need while still holding down a full-time job or fulfilling other obligations.

Many careers in psychology require a minimum of a master's degree, and online master's psychology programs are increasing in popularity as a way to meet this requirement. The programs featured in this ranking typically offer students ways to customize their education in terms of both content and course completion.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The top 25 online master's in general psychology programs were ranked based on the following criteria:

- Tuition

- Customization Options

- "Wow" Factor

Below are the resulting selections for the top 25 online master's in general psychology programs for 2018:

1. Angelo State University - San Angelo, TX

2. Walden University - Minneapolis, MN

3. University of West Alabama - Livingston, AL

4. Capella University - Minneapolis, MN

5. Life University - Marietta, GA

6. McNeese State University - Lake Charles, LA

7. University of Louisiana Monroe - Monroe, LA

8. Azusa Pacific University - Azusa, CA

9. American Public University - Charles Town, WV

10. Saint Leo University - Saint Leo, FL

11. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

12. Northcentral University - San Diego, CA

13. University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

14. Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

15. Tiffin University - Tiffin, OH

16. Touro University - Los Alamitos, CA

17. Medaille College - Buffalo, NY

18. Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

19. Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, IN

20. Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

21. Divine Mercy University - Arlington, VA

22. Golden Gate University - San Francisco, CA

23. Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FL

24. LeTourneau University - Longview, TX

25. Palo Alto University - Palo Alto, CA

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-masters-psychology/.

