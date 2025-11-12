NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized iHerb as a leading global retailer for creatine monohydrate supplements in 2025, citing its verified authenticity, transparent reviews, and unmatched variety. The recognition underscores the growing importance of trusted supplement sources as global consumers seek performance-focused products backed by science.

iHerb's Leadership in the Creatine Market

Creatine monohydrate remains one of the most researched and reliable supplements for building strength, improving endurance, and accelerating recovery. According to studies, consistent creatine supplementation enhances physical performance and muscle development across a range of athletic levels.

Consumer365 highlights iHerb's continued leadership in this category. The company currently offers over 300 creatine monohydrate products from more than 90 established brands, giving consumers the ability to choose across forms such as powders, tablets, capsules, and chewables. Options include vegan, gluten-free, GMP-certified, and NSF-certified products, as well as both flavored and unflavored varieties.

This breadth of selection reflects iHerb's role as a platform where consumers can tailor supplementation to their own performance goals, dietary needs, and ingredient preferences, supported by verified transparency at every step.

Verified Authenticity and Transparent Quality

In an industry often challenged by counterfeit products and inconsistent sourcing, iHerb's controlled fulfillment model offers a level of assurance that sets it apart. All products are stored and shipped directly by the company through nine climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the United States and Asia. Each facility follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO standards to maintain optimal storage conditions and safeguard product integrity.

Unlike many online marketplaces, iHerb does not use third-party sellers. Each item sold is handled exclusively by iHerb, ensuring authenticity and freshness from manufacturer to customer. Every product listing features expiration or best-by dates and a detailed description verified by the company's quality control team.

Consumer365 noted that iHerb's 53 million verified customer reviews - accepted only from confirmed purchasers - create one of the most trustworthy feedback ecosystems in e-commerce. This system allows consumers to make informed purchasing decisions based on real experiences rather than promotional marketing.

Commitment to Privacy, Freshness, and Customer Trust

Beyond its extensive selection, iHerb's recognition stems from its long-standing commitment to consumer safety.

Since its founding in 1996, freshness remains another defining advantage. With an inventory turnover rate exceeding eight times per year, iHerb ensures that the products customers receive are newly manufactured and stored under ideal conditions. Shoppers can view expiration and best-by dates before checkout, providing the same confidence as purchasing from a physical retail shelf.

The company's 24-hour global customer support ensures round-the-clock assistance through live chat, offering guidance on orders, shipping, and product information. Combined with its focus on logistics precision and verified sourcing, this reinforces iHerb's reputation as one of the most dependable retailers in the supplement space.

Recognition Reflects Broader Market Trends

The sports nutrition market continues to grow as consumers place greater emphasis on research-backed products and ingredient transparency. Creatine monohydrate remains at the center of that movement, supported by decades of studies showing benefits in muscle performance, recovery, and cellular energy production.

Consumer365's acknowledgment of iHerb's leadership aligns with these trends, reflecting a broader shift toward platforms that combine science-driven formulations with transparent distribution. By offering direct fulfillment, verified sourcing, and consistent quality assurance, iHerb provides consumers around the world with a trusted space to explore and purchase performance supplements.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical advice. Product availability, certifications, and formulations are subject to change. The information contained herein reflects publicly available data and independent editorial evaluation as of 2025. Consumers should consult qualified health professionals before starting any new dietary supplement regimen.

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby, and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 14 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers with a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit www.iherb.com .

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

