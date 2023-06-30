BEST Crowd Management expands services to Houston market as selected security service provider for the Toyota Center

Company to provide security services on a 24/7 basis as of July 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and a leading provider of crowd management and event security services, is expanding its operations to Houston, Texas. BEST will provide 24/7 security and event security at the Toyota Center. The company will provide event security for all events held at the 18,000-seat venue, including Houston Rockets games, concerts, family shows and other sporting events.

With existing operations in Dallas, College Station, and El Paso, BEST will also open a branch office in Houston and maintain a local base of over 350 event security officers that will be available to work various venues and events throughout Houston.

"We're pleased to add Houston and the iconic Toyota Center to our roster of event locations where we contribute a deep expertise in crowd management and security services to managing some of the largest and most high-profile events in the country. Our people are instrumental in ensuring smooth operations for our clients so that attendees enjoy the event and make memories to last a lifetime," said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services companies in the world. For more information, visit best.garda.com .

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com .

