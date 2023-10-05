BEST Crowd Management expands services to Memphis as selected event security service provider for the FedEx Forum

Company to provide event security services at the arena as of October 7

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and a leading provider of crowd management and event security services, is expanding its operations to Memphis, Tennessee. BEST will provide event security at the FedEx Forum and all events held at the 19,000-seat venue, including basketball games, concerts, family shows and other sporting events.

BEST will also open a branch office in Memphis and maintain a local base of over 350+ event security officers that will be available to work various venues and events throughout the area.

"We are delighted to announce the inclusion of Memphis and the FedEx Forum in our roster of markets and venues where we bring our extensive knowledge in crowd management and security services to support some of the nation's most significant and renowned events. Our dedicated team plays a crucial role in guaranteeing seamless event operations, ensuring that attendees have a memorable experience that will be cherished for years to come," said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services companies in the world. For more information, visit best.garda.com .

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com .

