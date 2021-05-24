BEST Crowd Management Hiring for 1,000 Guest Relations & Event Security Jobs at Bank of America Stadium

Leading crowd management and event services company hiring for Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Football Club seasons and other events

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management, a GardaWorld company and nationwide provider of event staffing and security services, today announced that it's hiring for 1,000 new guest relations and event security positions at the Bank of America Stadium — home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers and MLS's Charlotte Football Club — for the upcoming season.

Opportunities include customer service, access control, policy enforcement, ticket scanning, ushering services, metal detection and bag checks, among other critical security and crowd management functions. Primary responsibilities include staffing Carolina Panthers games for the 2021 NFL season, as well as other major events including Charlotte Football Club games, college football games, and concerts.

"As we prepare for fans to return at greater capacity to the stadium and enjoy pre-pandemic events such as sporting events and concerts, we're excited to bring jobs back to the area and invite folks looking for an exciting new career opportunity to join our team," said Jeff Spoerndle, VP of BEST Crowd Management. "We're thrilled to be getting back to the stands, but we need eager, energetic staff to support in safety and security efforts and delivering the ultimate fan experience."

BEST has over 25,000 employees and services 125 sports venues and convention centers in the U.S.— ranging from the NFL to the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and NHL. With headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn., and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services company in the world.

BEST offers flexible schedules, and ongoing training and career growth opportunities. The company employs its own training program designed by security experts to help employees develop the skills necessary to advance their careers.

To learn more about BEST Crowd Management and its available positions, visit https://best.garda.com/apply-now. BEST is an equal opportunity employer.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services company in the world.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management company in the world, with an emphasis on integrity, vigilance, trust and respect. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions servicing more than 35,000 clients, GardaWorld and its brands are uniquely positioned and resourced to support security needs, whether they are local, regional or international. The company's brands include GardaWorld Security Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

