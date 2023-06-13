BEST Crowd Management selected as service provider for Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII and FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and a leading provider of crowd management and event security services, will serve as security staffing partner for Super Bowl LVIII and provide crowd management services for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, both in Nevada.

BEST Logo (CNW Group/GardaWorld Security Corporation)
BEST will provide crowd management throughout the guest entries and seating areas at the race in November, staffing more than 400 crowd management personnel. The company will also provide both crowd management and security services for the Super Bowl Experience, the media center, credentialing center as well as other NFL events at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Over 800 team members will provide 24/7 coverage for the NFL events.

"We're pleased to bring our expertise in crowd management and security services to some of the largest events in the country. Our employees will be instrumental to the execution of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX and Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Both are iconic sporting events with complex crowd management and security needs. The deep bench of experience within our business and high-touch service means we place the right talent in the right place to manage any situation," said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services companies in the world. For more information, visit best.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

