Best Crypto Cashback Card UK (2025): Crypto.com Recognized for Maximizing Rewards on Everyday Spending by Consumer365

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Crypto.com for offering one of the most rewarding and accessible cashback programs in the UK through its Visa Prepaid Card, part of the company's newly relaunched Level Up programme.

Best Crypto Cashback Card UK

Crypto .com - known for merging everyday finance with digital innovation through its prepaid Visa card, which allows users to earn cryptocurrency rewards on regular spending.

The recognition highlights how Crypto.com continues to set a benchmark in merging digital asset innovation with everyday financial practicality. Its prepaid Visa card allows users to earn rewards in CRO, the company's native cryptocurrency, every time they spend, transforming daily transactions into a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.

Simplified Rewards for Everyday Users

Consumer365's analysis focused on Crypto.com's Level Up programme , a major redesign that simplifies the brand's previous tiered system. The programme now features four clear levels - Basic, Plus, Pro, and Private - with cashback rates ranging from 0% to 5%. Each tier aligns with a user's level of engagement, offering a straightforward path to rewards without hidden conditions or complex staking rules.

Cashback rewards are automatically credited in CRO after each eligible purchase and appear directly in the user's Crypto.com App. The Level Up model offers flexibility by allowing users to subscribe monthly to the Plus (£4.99) or Pro (£29.99) plans rather than locking up CRO for long periods. This approach gives new users immediate access to benefits while letting existing users continue earning enhanced rewards through staking if they choose.

An Accessible Entry into Digital Rewards

The introduction of monthly subscriptions marks a new phase of accessibility for crypto-based financial products. It enables users to explore digital rewards without significant upfront commitments. The programme's design mirrors consumer expectations in other sectors, particularly flexibility, transparency, and control, while maintaining alignment with UK financial regulations.

Each tier is designed for different user profiles: Basic for casual spenders, Plus and Pro for active users, and Private for high-value participants seeking premium perks. The system adapts to lifestyle differences rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all model.

This flexibility positions Crypto.com's Level Up as one of the few crypto reward programmes designed around practical, everyday behavior rather than speculative investment.

Immediate and Measurable Cashback

Rewards are distributed almost instantly, reinforcing the connection between spending and earning. Users see CRO deposits appear in real time within the app, eliminating the waiting periods typical of conventional cashback systems.

Eligible transactions cover most retail and online purchases, as well as recurring subscriptions. Users also receive CRO rebates for Netflix and Spotify subscriptions, credited on the first day of each month. Consumer365 highlighted the immediacy of these rewards as a reflection of digital finance maturity, demonstrating how cryptocurrency can integrate quietly into daily life.

The Level Up programme offers benefits designed for both local and international use. Pro members receive four complimentary airport lounge visits per year, and Private members enjoy unlimited access for themselves and a guest. All tiers come with zero foreign transaction fees, ensuring purchases abroad are processed transparently and without currency-conversion markups.

Free monthly ATM withdrawals range from £180 for Basic to £900 for Private, after which a 2% fee applies. Users topping up their cards via debit or credit card are charged 1%, while transfers from a CryptoWallet or Cash Account remain free.

Aligned with UK Consumer Standards

Crypto.com's recognition also reflects its compliance with UK financial standards. The card is issued by ForisGFS UK Limited, an electronic money institution that safeguards user funds through segregated accounts. This regulatory framework ensures customer balances remain protected under UK law, providing the same level of security found in mainstream financial products.

The card's fee transparency further supports this compliance. Free monthly ATM withdrawals range from £180 on the Basic tier to £900 on Private, with a 2% fee only applied once those thresholds are exceeded. Top-ups using debit or credit cards incur a 1% fee, while transfers from the CryptoWallet or Cash Account remain free. An inactivity fee of £5 per month applies after twelve months of no card use, which resets as soon as financial activity resumes.

Bridging Digital and Traditional Finance

The recognition also reflects a wider trend in the financial technology landscape where digital assets are moving beyond investment tools and into practical, regulated payment systems.

By allowing users to earn rewards without taking on credit, Crypto.com's prepaid model emphasizes financial responsibility. Users can only spend what they load, giving them the benefits of cashback without the potential downsides of debt or variable interest rates.

The Level Up programme also reflects an understanding of how people manage finances in an increasingly digital world. Users expect rewards that work instantly, apps that provide visibility, and programs that evolve with their lifestyles.

By introducing subscriptions, Crypto.com has effectively brought the structure of streaming and software models into financial services, paying monthly for access to ongoing value. This trend has already shaped how consumers approach entertainment and productivity; Level Up applies it to financial rewards, positioning Crypto.com at the intersection of fintech and user experience design.

Crypto.com's Level Up programme and Visa Prepaid Card demonstrate how cryptocurrency can be integrated into regulated consumer ecosystems while maintaining innovation. The combination of a prepaid structure, tiered cashback, and subscription flexibility makes it a relevant example of crypto's ongoing evolution from niche asset to everyday tool.

The recognition positions Crypto.com at the intersection of fintech and consumer finance, where digital assets support convenience, choice, and accountability. By emphasizing accessibility, transparency, and compliance, the company provides a blueprint for how crypto-linked products can reach mainstream adoption.

The full Consumer365 review is available at Consumer365.org .

Disclosures

Crypto.com Visa Cards are issued by ForisGFS UK Limited, an electronic money institution authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom. Eligibility, rates, and benefits may vary by region and are subject to change.

Cryptocurrency rewards are paid in CRO and may fluctuate in value based on market conditions. Crypto.com products and services are not financial or investment advice. Users should review all terms, fees, and eligibility requirements at crypto.com/uk/cards before applying.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org