Best Cyber Monday Computer Deals for 2019: Intel & AMD Ryzen CPU & Desktop PC Deals Listed by Save Bubble
Check out our list of the top desktop PC Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on AMD Ryzen and Intel Core CPUs as well as HP, Dell and iMac desktop computers
Dec 01, 2019, 20:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top desktop PC deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Save Bubble have published their list of the best desktop PC and processor deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Desktop PC deals:
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Desktop PCs, computers & laptops at Walmart
- Save up to 63% on HP Desktop PCs & Computers - save on HP OMEN gaming desktops, high performance desktops, all-in-one PCs & towers at HP.com
- Save up to $200 on top-rated Dell, HP & Apple iMac All-in-One PCs at Walmart
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of All-in-One PCs & monitors - save on a wide range of all-in-one Intel Core i7 & AMD Ryzen PCs at HP.com
- Save up to $550 on Windows 10 Gaming PCs & Desktops - check live deals on top-rated Windows 10 gaming PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards at HP.com
- Save up to $350 on high performance desktops & towers - save on Intel Core i7 & Windows 10 high-performance computers at HP.com
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of desktop PCs & computers at Amazon - find prices on computers and monitors by brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer and Dell
- Save up to 54% on Ryzen desktop processors at Walmart
- Save up to 42% on Ryzen & Intel Core CPUs & desktop processors at Amazon - featuring the popular AMD Ryzen desktop CPU which gives users the power to render, stream and compile all at the same time
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of top-rated Dell PCs & desktops at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to 58% on Apple iMac & iMac Pro (21.5-inch & 27-inch) at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top of the line 2019 iMac & iMac Pro computers with Retina 5K displays (including discounts on new & renewed models)
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Despite the laptop computer's promise of portability, the desktop PC continues to be the preference of many. A desktop computer has more features and more power. They are less expensive and easier to upgrade. Simply put, it offers great value for money. AMD Ryzen and Intel Core are considered as the best main desktop PC processors. It offers 12-cores and 24-threads, excellent for people who mostly work with productivity applications.
Are Cyber Monday deals still offered by retailers? Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday following Black Friday. After Black Friday, retailers often continue to offer discounts online and may also offer new sales on their website especially for Cyber Monday. The highest discounts during Cyber Monday are often offered on tech gadgets and electronics items.
Around 82% of all Cyber Monday revenue last year was generated by Amazon and Walmart.
