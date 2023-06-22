Best Damn Gummy's Authorized to Use ILYSM Health's Intellectual Property for Cannabis Infused Sexual Enhancement Edible Gummies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Damn Gummy's and ILYSM Health are pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership, authorizing Best Damn Gummy's to utilize ILYSM Health's intellectual property, as protected by Patent US-10,555,927-B2, for the production and sale of cannabis-infused sexual enhancement edible gummies. This collaboration brings together the expertise and innovation of both companies, aiming to revolutionize the adult wellness industry.

The "Best Damn Sex Gummy's" are scientifically-formulated to bring a wide range of health benefits to both male and female consumers. These gummies will be available by mid summer 2023. Best Damn Gummy's partners with ILYSM Health to bring the first ever patented cannabis sexual enhancement gummies to the market.

Best Damn Gummy's is a veteran owned and operated, award-winning, leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality edible gummies, known for their delicious flavors and unique formulations. With a focus on creating innovative products in the cannabis industry, they have established a strong reputation for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

ILYSM Health is a pioneering company dedicated to developing and promoting wellness solutions that enhance adult intimacy and overall well-being. They possess a vast intellectual property portfolio, including Patent US-10,555,927-B2, encompassing formulations, manufacturing processes, and product designs that have revolutionized the adult wellness market.

The partnership will enable Best Damn Gummy's to incorporate ILYSM Health's proprietary formulations and manufacturing techniques tocreate the - "Best Damn Sex Gummy's". These gummies will bring a wide range of health benefits to male and female consumers, with lab certified testing for a piece of mind.

"We are thrilled to partner with ILYSM Health," said Cliff Williams, President and Co-Owner of Best Damn Gummy's. "Their extensive expertise in adult wellness, coupled with our commitment to product excellence, will enable us to create an exceptional line of cannabis-infused sexual enhancement gummies."

Dennis Jenn, CEO and Founder of ILYSM Health, expressed equal excitement about the partnership: "Partnering with Best Damn Gummy's aligns perfectly with our vision of making a positive impact on people's lives through adult wellness. We are confident that this partnership will create a breakthrough product that delivers both pleasure and wellness."

Best Damn Gummy's and ILYSM Health anticipate that the "Best Damn Sex Gummy's" will be available to consumers by mid-summer of 2023.

About Best Damn Gummy's: Founded by CEO David Dirksen in 2020, Best Damn Gummy's manufactures and distributes high quality cannabis products, as well as other natural alternative medicinal products.

About ILYSM Health: ILYSM Health is a pioneering company dedicated to developing and promoting adult wellness solutions that enhance intimacy and overall well-being.

