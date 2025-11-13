A rich, dark Mexican-style lager brewed in partnership with POW founder Jeremy Jones to support climate action and outdoor advocacy

SAUSALITO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Day Brewing , America's fastest-growing non-alcoholic craft beer brand, is proud to announce Dark Diamond , a limited-edition seasonal brewed in collaboration with Protect Our Winters (POW). This rich, dark Mexican-style lager is the first non-alcoholic take on this style and celebrates the rugged landscapes we love, from mountain ridgelines and forested trails to flowing rivers, and the communities working to protect them.

Best Day Brewing and Protect Our Winters Release Limited-Edition Dark Diamond Lager

Best Day Brewing will donate all proceeds from Dark Diamond sales to support POW's mission to protect clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for everyone. Through storytelling, education, and civic engagement, POW is the outdoor movement for climate action.

"Dark Diamond is brewed for all those Best Day Yet moments in winter. And who better to embody that relentless spirit than Jeremy Jones," said Tate Huffard, founder of Best Day Brewing. "Partnering with POW lets us give back to the landscapes that inspire us and the communities that protect them, ensuring future generations can have many more Best Days in the places we love."

"This collaboration connects what we stand for at Protect Our Winters: community, creativity, and climate action," said Jeremy Jones, professional snowboarder and founder of POW. "Best Day Brewing shares our belief that small choices can create lasting impact, and Dark Diamond is a great example of that spirit in action."

Dark Diamond is a smooth, dark Mexican-style lager with roasted malt character, a hint of cocoa, and a crisp finish. Balanced and drinkable, it brings depth without heaviness, perfect for post-adventure moments or fireside storytelling. The packaging features original artwork by Hannah Eddy, an artist and POW ambassador known for her colorful, dynamic style that reflects movement, joy, and a deep connection to outdoor spaces.

Dark Diamond will be available for a limited time in 6-packs starting November 13, 2025, both on shelf at retail and online at bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon. Follow Best Day Brewing on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook for the latest updates.

About Best Day Brewing

Best Day Brewing is on a mission to pioneer the 'future of drinking' and create the world's best-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer. Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of 'Best Day Yet,' Best Day crafts exceptional non-alcoholic beer with unparalleled attention to detail and premium ingredients. This synergy empowers consumers to have a freedom of choice like never before, without sacrificing quality or experience, because life is chock-full of moments that deserve a great beer without the booze.

Best Day Brewing's full-flavored range of award-winning craft brews includes Galaxy Ripple, West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. Available online at www.bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon, as well as nationwide in 5,000+ retailers, including Whole Foods, Target, BevMo, H.E.B., Total Wine, Safeway, Kroger, Wegmans and Harris Teeter.

About Protect Our Winters

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and experiences they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org.

Images: Linked Here

SOURCE Best Day Brewing