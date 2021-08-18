Best-Designed Flagship Killer realme GT Master Edition Series Launch Globally, Together with realme's First Laptop realme Book with 2K Display

"Since realme was established, we have never strayed from our mission to bring leap-forward products for global youth," said Sky Li, CEO and founder of realme. "We're thrilled to announce that we are bringing more AIoT products to the 100 million realme fans around the world, to empower the young generation with features and experiences that inspire and delight."

realme GT Master Edition Series: The best-designed flagship of 2021

Fusing design elegance with technical prowess, the realme GT Master Edition Series seeks to elevate the youth's capacity to explore and create, empowering them with a high-end handset that is as affordable as it is exceptional.

Inspired by the importance of travel to young people's lives, realme tapped the renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to design the GT Master Edition Series. He crafted the products with a unique design influence in mind – suitcases. In addition to its unique shape, the back of the phone is engraved to reflect a suitcase's undulating grille, being the first concave vegan-leather design in smartphone history.

Inheriting the flagship performance of the realme GT Series, the GT Explorer Master Edition is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM, while the GT Master Edition uses the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. GT Master Edition Series support Vapor Chamber Cooling System, inherited from the flagship killer realme GT. This enables both phones to easily handle powerful gaming experiences.

Besides its formidable performance, the realme GT Master Edition Series also features a 32MP Sony selfie camera; meanwhile, the GT Explorer Master Edition features a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS while the GT Master Edition comes with a a 64MP main camera. Not only do images remain crisp and vivid from day to night, portrait to landscape, but users can enjoy the first-ever street photography mode, bring users with fixed focus and street photography filters, which are only seen on pro street photography DSLR cameras.

Visuals come alive on a stunning 120Hz Samsung AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120Hz on both of the two phones. GT Explorer Master Edition uses a 56-degree curved display, with 10240-level brightness adjustment and HDR10+ support, it also supports Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers and Tactile Engine.

The price of realme GT Master Edition starts from 399 USD. The 6GB + 128GB prices on 399 USD , and 8GB + 256GB prices on 449 USD.

The price of realme GT Explorer Master Edition starts from 499 USD. The 8GB + 128GB prices on 499 USD , and 12GB + 256GB prices on 549 USD.

realme GT Master Edition will be available on AliExpress from 23rd, August, with the promotion 6GB + 128GB prices from 299 USD , and 8GB + 256GB prices from 339 USD.

realme Book: The first-ever realme laptop, bringing 2K display and leap-forward performance in a rare price range

As realme's first laptop, realme Book is encased in a super-slim 14.9mm metal body, available in blue and grey color schemes.

It features a 14-inch 2K full vision display, with 400 nits peak brightness, 3:2 screen ratio compared to the traditional 16:9 screens can show more information in Microsoft Office software.

realme Book is powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core processor, dual-fan Storm Cooling System, that ensures that even commanding games run flawlessly. It provides up to 16GB Dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 512GB PCIe® SSD Storage. 65W Super-Fast Charge technology provides up to 11 hours of battery life.

As for connection, one thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports(i5 version only), one 3.5mm earphones port, one Type-A port, one Type C port, realme Book also supports new Wi-Fi 6 technology.

realme Book features 2 HARMAN speakers, which support DTS HD stereo sound effect, Dual Mic Noise Cancellation, perfect for online working and studying.

realme's "PC Connect" feature also enables users to synch their phones with their laptop and experience the former's rich applications with ease, making work and study even more convenient. Windows 10 Pre-installed.

The realme book uses a three-level backlit keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel, with 2 in 1 Fingerprint Power Button.

For more information about the new products, please refer to www.realme.com

With many AIoT products available already, the realme Book is a significant step forward in expanding its 1+5+T AIoT portfolio. Staying true to its slogan "dare to leap", realme is diving into the future with more leap-forward products, and builds up a broader, richer ecosystem of interconnected devices to make everyday life even more vibrant for the young generation.

The price of realme Book starts from 749 USD. The i3 8GB + 256GB prices on 749 USD , i3 8GB + 512GB prices on 799 USD, The i5 8GB + 512GB prices on 969 USD , i5 16GB + 512GB prices on 999 USD.

During the event, realme also announces that its first tablet is coming soon, stay tuned

realme Fan Festival 2021 - How Dare You Be You

At the same time, realme also launched its 3rd anniversary party - realme Fan Festival 2021, themed 'How Dare You Be You'.

The campaign is a celebration of the restless spirit of those who dare to live their own truths despite the judgements and obstacles they may face.

With this powerful statement, realme empowers fans to turn negative external noise into positive empowerment.

realme will also offer 100M dollars for a global promotion to thank all 100 million users worldwide for their support over the past three years.

The price, promotion and availability may vary between markets; for detailed information, please refer to the local website.

